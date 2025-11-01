US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says

The US State Department announced support for repealing the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria through the National Defense Authorization Act, marking a major policy shift following Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States supports repealing Syria's Caesar Act sanctions through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) under discussion in Congress, a State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

“The United States is in regular communication with regional partners and welcomes any investment or engagement in Syria that supports the chance for all Syrians to have a peaceful and prosperous country,” the spokesperson said.

The Trump administration’s backing for lifting the restrictions marks a major shift in Washington’s policy toward Damascus, following the ouster of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the establishment of a new government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Although President Donald Trump announced in May that he intended to lift all sanctions on Syria during a landmark meeting in Riyadh with President al-Sharaa, the Caesar Act—the toughest of the sanctions—can only be removed by an act of Congress.

Lawmakers remain divided on the issue but are expected to reach a decision before the end of the year, according to U.S. officials.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, commonly known as the Caesar Act, imposed wide-ranging sanctions on individuals, companies, and institutions linked to the former Assad government.

Enacted in 2020, the law aimed to pressure Assad’s regime over alleged human rights violations during the civil war. The sanctions effectively blocked most foreign investment and restricted international reconstruction efforts in Syria for years.

Several Saudi Arabian firms are preparing multi-billion-dollar investment projects in Syria as part of Riyadh’s initiative to support the country’s recovery, officials familiar with the plans said. However, both the existing U.S. sanctions and Syria’s fragmented state institutions remain major obstacles to large-scale reconstruction.

The potential repeal of the Caesar Act would open the way for foreign capital and regional partnerships to help rebuild Syria’s infrastructure and economy under the new government.

If approved, the repeal would mark a significant milestone in U.S.–Syria relations, signaling a full normalization of ties between Washington and Damascus after years of isolation and conflict.