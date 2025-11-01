Political, Religious, and Academic Leaders Congratulate Kurdistan 24 on 10th Anniversary

Political, religious, and academic leaders congratulated Kurdistan 24 on its 10th anniversary, praising its professionalism and role in promoting credible journalism. The Union of Islamic Scholars, KDP officials, and Salahaddin University recognized the channel's impact across Kurdish society.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Kurdistan 24, several political, religious, and academic figures sent congratulatory messages praising the channel’s professionalism and its contribution to the Kurdish media landscape.

Dr. Mullah Abdullah Waisi, President of the Union of Islamic Scholars in Kurdistan, congratulated the management and staff of Kurdistan 24, saying the channel has proven itself as a trusted and credible source of news and events.

“Kurdistan 24 has demonstrated that it is a channel for all citizens and has become a source of truth and accuracy in news,” Waisi said.

He added that the channel has played a key role in promoting a message of moderation, brotherhood, coexistence, and mutual acceptance in the religious sphere.

“With pride, we say that Kurdistan 24 is the channel of every Kurd, helping people reach the truths they seek,” he added.

Chnar Saad Abdullah, member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) committee, also extended her congratulations to Kurdistan 24, describing it as “an important and professional channel in terms of presentation, clarity, and program quality.”

She praised the network’s staff for their professionalism and commitment.

“Through its diverse programs and news coverage, Kurdistan 24 has succeeded in delivering its messages effectively. It conveys information swiftly and with high standards, always maintaining honesty in its reporting,” she said.

Speaking about women’s representation in media, Abdullah emphasized the need for stronger inclusion.

“As a woman, I believe every channel, especially Kurdistan 24, should give more importance to women’s messages so that women can see themselves represented and their goals recognized,” she said.

She also commended Kurdistan 24’s youth-oriented programming.

“This channel has excellent programs dedicated to young people. I hope it continues to serve families and further promote Kurdish values and culture,” she added.

Dr. Kamiran Younis Mohammed Amin, President of Salahaddin University, congratulated the management and staff of Kurdistan 24, saying the network has played an “important academic and professional role” over the past decade.

“On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Kurdistan 24’s founding, I extend my warmest congratulations to the director general and all employees,” he said.

He described Kurdistan 24 as “a reputable media institution that has become an influential platform across various fields of society,” wishing it continued success and longevity.

Kurdistan 24 celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. The institution provides neutral and professional content to its viewers, listeners, and readers through concise and high-quality reporting.

The Kurdistan 24 Media Network includes a satellite TV channel, radio station, and news website publishing in Kurdish (Sorani and Kurmanji dialects), as well as Arabic, English, Turkish, and Persian, aiming to deliver news to the widest audience with objectivity and professionalism.