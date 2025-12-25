TFF Fines Bursaspor Over Offensive Chants Against Leyla Zana

Mehmet Mustafa Gurban, a member of parliament from the Good Party (İYİ Party), paid the fine on behalf of Bursaspor and shared the payment receipt on his social media accounts.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Thursday imposed a fine of 342,000 Turkish liras (approximately $8,000) on Bursaspor following offensive chants directed at prominent Kurdish politician Leyla Zana during a recent league match.

The incident took place nine days ago during Bursaspor’s game against Somaspor, when a group of fans chanted insulting slogans against Zana, prompting widespread condemnation across Turkey’s political spectrum.

In a move seen as an effort to ease tensions, Mehmet Mustafa Gurban, a member of parliament from the Good Party (İYİ Party), paid the fine on behalf of Bursaspor and shared the payment receipt on his social media accounts.

The chants sparked strong reactions from numerous Turkish political figures and parties. Pervin Buldan, a member of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation to Imrali, described the insults as unacceptable under any circumstances, stressing that her party firmly rejects such language.

DEM Party MP Serhat Eren said the incident reflected long-standing anti-Kurdish hostility that has gone unpunished for years, warning that tolerance of such behavior only deepens social divisions. Republican People’s Party (CHP) MP Inan Akgun Alp also condemned the chants as a racist attack, calling on authorities to take immediate legal action against those responsible.

HUDA PAR board member Seyhmus Tanrıkulu criticized attempts to normalize racism under the guise of football, describing the incident as a collective disgrace and questioning the silence of prosecutors and politicians. Justice and Development Party (AK Party) MP Suna Kepolu Ataman likewise rejected the chants, warning that actions framed as patriotism but rooted in hate threaten ongoing peace efforts.

CHP MP Sezgin Tanrikulu said Leyla Zana remains a source of pride for her people, emphasizing that she will continue to advocate for peace, coexistence, and friendship in Turkey despite persistent racism and hate speech.

The TFF’s decision to fine Bursaspor has been welcomed by many as a step toward accountability, renewing calls for stronger measures against racism in sports and public life and underscoring the need for unity, respect, and social cohesion.