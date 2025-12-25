SDF commander says understanding reached with Damascus on military integration

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi says a mutual understanding has been reached with Damascus on integrating military forces, alongside progress on borders, resources, and governance, within the March 10 framework.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a carefully worded public statement, Mazloum Abdi, Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), announced that a mutual understanding has been reached with Damascus regarding the integration of military forces, signaling a significant step forward in negotiations between the two sides.

Speaking on Thursday in a recorded address during a meeting of the Advisory Council of the Autonomous Administration’s Negotiating Committee with Damascus, held in the city of Al-Tabqa, Abdi said discussions had produced tangible results on core security and governance issues.

“We have reached a joint understanding regarding the integration of military forces in a manner that serves the public interest,” Abdi said during his remarks.

He added that negotiations with Damascus have gone beyond military matters, noting progress on broader national files. “There is progress in forming a shared vision with Damascus concerning crossings, borders, and underground resources for all Syrians,” he said.

Abdi stressed that some issues, particularly constitutional ones, will require more time to resolve at a national level. “There are constitutional matters that need time to reach a solution that includes all of Syria,” he said.

The SDF commander reiterated his position on governance, stating: “We believe the solution in Syria should be decentralized, and we want the people of northern and eastern Syria to administer their regions within a constitutional framework.”

Highlighting the principle of inclusion, Abdi pointed to the role of Syria’s diverse components in shaping the future political system. “Partnership among components is one of the fundamental pillars of the system,” he said, adding: “This requires deeper dialogues to reach a constitution that reflects all aspirations.”

Abdi said there is growing convergence with Damascus on key issues. “There is closeness in viewpoints regarding the main topics with Damascus, and we hope in the coming period to reach all agreements,” he stated.

Addressing concerns over employment and administration, Abdi confirmed that staff of the Autonomous Administration will be protected. “The rights of all Autonomous Administration employees will be safeguarded,” he said. “All employees of the Autonomous Administration will in the future be part of the Syrian state’s workforce, and this is part of the March 10 agreement.”

As the year draws to a close, parallel discussions have been taking place in Damascus over the future of armed forces controlling large parts of northern and eastern Syria, pointing to a major shift in the country’s security structure.

Earlier, a Syrian government source told Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Damascus that Mazloum Abdi is scheduled to visit Damascus before the end of the year. According to the source, Abdi is expected to meet Ahmed al-Sharaa, President of Syria, to discuss implementation of the March 10 agreement, which aims to unify military and civilian institutions in northern and eastern Syria with the new government in Damascus.

The same source said the Syrian Democratic Forces will be merged into the Syrian Arab Army before the end of the year, with the process carried out under the pressure and supervision of the United States, Britain, and France.

Based on information provided to Kurdistan24, Syria’s government and the SDF are expected to reach a final agreement within two days regarding the integration of their forces. The plan would involve more than 90,000 SDF members being absorbed into Syria’s Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Interior, with the United States overseeing the process.

The Syrian government source emphasized that these measures are part of a broader political and security arrangement aimed at formalizing state authority while preserving stability during the transition period.

With public confirmation from the SDF’s top commander and parallel talks underway in Damascus, the emerging understandings mark a decisive phase in reshaping Syria’s military and administrative future through negotiated integration rather than confrontation.