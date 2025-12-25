PM Masrour Barzani’s 2025 Diplomacy Elevates Kurdistan Region’s Global Standing

Strategic visits across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States reinforce political ties, economic partnerships, and security cooperation.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Throughout 2025, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani carried out a series of high-level strategic visits to key regional and global capitals, significantly strengthening the Kurdistan Region’s international position and expanding its diplomatic, economic, and security partnerships.

The visits, spanning Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Switzerland, Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, reflected a coordinated foreign policy aimed at reinforcing the Kurdistan Region’s role as a stable, reliable, and constructive actor amid shifting regional dynamics.

Türkiye: Security and Energy at the Forefront

Prime Minister Barzani opened the political year with a visit to Ankara on Jan. 7, where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and senior officials. Discussions focused on border security and the resumption of Kurdistan Region oil exports, two issues central to regional stability and economic recovery.

United Arab Emirates: Deepening Strategic and Economic Ties

Barzani paid two official visits to the United Arab Emirates, meeting President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 19 and again on Feb. 5. The talks addressed political developments in Iraq and the wider region, while emphasizing the expansion of trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Jordan: Historic Relations and Regional Stability

On Jan. 19, PM Barzani traveled to Amman, where on the following day, he met King Abdullah II. The two leaders discussed strengthening long-standing ties between the Kurdistan Region and Jordan, as well as efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East. Barzani later said the discussions focused on deepening cooperation and reinforcing regional security.

Switzerland: Kurdistan on the Global Economic Stage

During the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Barzani oversaw the opening of the “Kurdistan House,” a platform designed to showcase the Region’s investment potential and enhance its international visibility. On the sidelines of the forum, he met with senior officials from a wide range of countries, underscoring the Kurdistan Region’s expanding diplomatic outreach.

Qatar: Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

On March 24, Barzani visited Doha, holding talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The discussions focused on strengthening political coordination and broadening economic cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Qatar.

United States: Reinforcing a Strategic Partnership

A central pillar of Barzani’s 2025 diplomacy was his May 18–27 visit to Washington, where he met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, senior White House officials, cabinet members, and members of Congress. The visit reaffirmed continued U.S. support for the Peshmerga forces and encouraged greater American investment in the Kurdistan Region’s energy sector.

During the visit, Barzani also supervised the signing of two major energy agreements with U.S. companies HKN Energy and WesternZagros, worth several billion dollars, which are expected to significantly advance oil and energy development in the Region. He said the visit aimed to express gratitude for U.S. support and to reaffirm the Kurdistan Region’s commitment as a trusted ally and partner.

Egypt: Expanding Regional Reach

Barzani concluded a key phase of his diplomatic efforts with a visit to Cairo on Dec. 21, where he met the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. President el-Sisi welcomed Prime Minister Barzani and expressed his pleasure at the visit, reaffirming Egypt’s readiness to further develop bilateral relations with the Kurdistan Region across multiple sectors. Prime Minister Barzani, in turn, praised Egypt’s role and President el-Sisi’s efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region, underscoring the importance of Egypt as a key regional partner.

A Proactive Foreign Policy

The 2025 diplomatic engagements of PM Barzani highlight a proactive KRG foreign policy focused on diversification of partnerships, economic development, and security cooperation. Observers say the scale and scope of these visits reflect a strategic effort to further integrate the Kurdistan Region into regional and global diplomatic and economic frameworks amid ongoing regional developments and geopolitical challenges.