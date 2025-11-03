US Envoy Welcomes Iraq-Turkey Water Agreement as Milestone for Regional Cooperation

He emphasized that the deal would help secure essential resources for the millions of Iraqis affected by drought and water scarcity, stressing the importance of such cooperation for long-term regional stability.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – United States Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq, Mark Savaya, on Monday congratulated both Iraq and Turkey on reaching a new agreement to address long-standing water management issues between the two neighboring countries.

In an official statement posted on the social media platform X, Savaya commended the Government of Iraq and applauded the progress made through the accord, describing it as “a significant step toward enhancing regional cooperation and ensuring sustainable access to vital water resources.”

He emphasized that the deal would help secure essential resources for the millions of Iraqis affected by drought and water scarcity, stressing the importance of such cooperation for long-term regional stability. “The US reaffirms its strong commitment to supporting Iraq and its people in their pursuit of greater stability, prosperity, and a sustainable environment,” Savaya added.

Iraq has long faced severe water shortages due to reduced river flows from neighboring countries, outdated infrastructure, and the effects of climate change. Disputes over the management of shared rivers such as the Tigris and Euphrates have been a recurring issue between Baghdad and Ankara.

On May 26, the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources warned that the Tigris-Euphrates rivers could be dry by 2040 if the crisis continues unchecked. Rising temperatures—currently increasing at nearly twice the global average—have worsened droughts and accelerated desertification, particularly in southern provinces. The United Nations estimates that at least seven million Iraqis are already affected by water scarcity, with thousands of families forced to abandon their farmlands due to declining crop yields and the salinization of soil.

Marshland ecosystems in southern Iraq, once a UNESCO World Heritage site and home to diverse wildlife, have shrunk dramatically. Local communities, whose livelihoods depend on fishing, buffalo herding, and agriculture, face rising poverty and forced displacement. Environmental experts warn that without urgent intervention, the crisis could fuel migration, unemployment, and even social unrest.

Recent rounds of diplomatic talks have focused on developing a joint framework for water sharing, aimed at balancing Turkey’s upstream dam projects with Iraq’s need to secure sufficient downstream flow. The newly reached agreement is viewed as a major step toward resolving one of the region’s most pressing environmental and humanitarian challenges.