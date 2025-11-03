President Masoud Barzani, Zalmay Khalilzad Discuss Iraq’s Political Developments

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the ongoing political process in Iraq, the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, and the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Monday met with U.S. diplomat and former ambassador to Iraq Zalmay Khalilzad in the Pirmam district of Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the wider region, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the ongoing political process in Iraq, the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, and the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region.

Iraqi parliamentary elections are scheduled for Nov. 11, when voters will choose 329 members of the Council of Representatives. The council will subsequently elect the country’s president and approve the appointment of the prime minister.

According to Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), 21,404,291 citizens across Iraq are eligible to vote.

The visit comes amid ongoing discussions among Iraqi and Kurdish political parties over the future of governance and power-sharing following heightened regional tensions and economic challenges.

Khalilzad, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq from 2005 to 2007, played a key role in shaping post-2003 Iraqi politics and has maintained long-standing ties with Kurdish leaders. His meeting with President Barzani underscores continued American engagement and interest in the stability and political progress of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole.