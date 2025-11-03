Runaki Program Extended to Ranya City Center, Providing Reliable Power for Thousands

With the program’s implementation, more than 135,000 citizens in the Raparin Independent Administration will benefit from reliable, 24-hour power directly from the national grid.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Electricity on Monday announced the launch of the Runaki program in Ranya city center, marking a major step toward providing uninterrupted electricity across the Kurdistan Region.

With the program’s implementation, more than 135,000 citizens in the Raparin Independent Administration will benefit from reliable, 24-hour power directly from the national grid. As part of the transition, over 100 diesel generators are set to be decommissioned, reducing local fuel dependency and emissions.

The move follows the successful rollout of Runaki in Erbil, Sulaimani, Duhok, Halabja, Soran, and Zakho, where thousands of households and businesses are already enjoying stable electricity.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Electricity, Runaki currently serves over 1.16 million subscribers across the Kurdistan Region, covering a population of 4.4 million citizens. The breakdown shows that Erbil has the highest number of beneficiaries, with 1.93 million citizens and 504,000 subscribers, followed by Sulaimani with 1.34 million citizens and 351,000 subscribers, and Duhok with 495,000 citizens and 134,000 subscribers.

In Halabja, the program reached 135,000 citizens and 38,000 subscribers, while Soran has 144,000 citizens and 39,000 subscribers. Zakho benefits 238,000 citizens through 65,000 subscribers, and Raparin (Ranya) has 135,000 citizens with 30,000 subscribers.

Under the Runaki tariff structure, 80% of citizens now pay less than the combined cost of neighborhood diesel generators and the previous national grid fees, making the program both efficient and affordable.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani first announced the Runaki initiative in October 2024, setting a goal to deliver 24-hour electricity to every home and business in the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2026. The KRG Council of Ministers unanimously approved the national program in May.