PM Barzani Commends Peshmerga Forces During Visit to Haji Omaran

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday visited the Peshmerga 1st Support Forces Command in Haji Omaran, where he was received by Lieutenant General Sihad Barzani, Commander of the 1st Support Forces Command, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

During the visit, Prime Minister Barzani expressed his deep appreciation for the bravery, resilience, and sacrifices of the Peshmerga forces, emphasizing their vital role in defending the constitutional order, stability, and peace of the Kurdistan Region.

He praised the Peshmerga as “a symbol of the Kurdish people's resistance and determination,” highlighting their historic contribution in protecting the region from terrorism and external threats.

The visit came after Prime Minister Barzani inaugurated the new Haji Omaran freeway.

The visit to Haji Omaran, a strategic border area in Erbil province, underscored the KRG’s recognition of the Peshmerga’s continued vigilance in maintaining border security and preserving the hard-won peace of the Kurdistan Region.

The Peshmerga, founded in 1946, is the official army of the Kurdistan Region. Their name translates to "those who face death," and they are responsible for the region's security. The Peshmerga is a vital part of Kurdish identity, historically fighting against Iraqi government forces and playing a crucial role in conflicts such as the fight against ISIS.