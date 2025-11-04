'First Class' Akre Rice Goes Global, Reaching American Markets in Agricultural Boom

Akre's "first class" rice is now being exported to the US, a landmark success for the KRG's strategy of revitalizing agriculture and promoting local products globally.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a delicious and resounding affirmation of the Kurdistan Region's burgeoning agricultural renaissance, the famed local rice from the Akre district is not only experiencing a season of exceptional quality but is also finding its way onto dinner tables in the United States, a landmark achievement that signals a new era of global reach for one of Kurdistan's most cherished local products.

As the rice harvest season gets underway, farmers and merchants in the historically fertile region are reporting a significant surge in demand, both domestically and internationally, attributing the "warmth" in the market to a crop that is being hailed as "first class," "much better and tastier" than in previous years.

This success story in the rice paddies of Akre is a powerful and tangible outcome of a sustained, strategic, and high-level push by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to revitalize its agricultural sector.

The vision, championed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, to transform the Kurdistan Region from a consumer market into a formidable "food basket" capable of not only feeding itself but exporting its high-quality products to the world, is now yielding a rich and profitable harvest, from the pomegranates of Halabja and the apples of Barwari to the prized grains of Akre.

A Bountiful Harvest and a Booming Market

The signs of a banner year for Akre's rice farmers are clear. According to information from the Akre Directorate of Agriculture, approximately 8,000 dunams of land have been planted with rice this year, a significant area from which officials predict a total production of over 10,000 tons.

This marks a notable recovery from last year, when severe water scarcity led to a smaller area of rice cultivation, highlighting the resilience and adaptability of the local farming community.

The quality of this year's harvest is what has truly set it apart. Razwan Ramazan, the owner of a local rice whitening factory, has been at the center of this activity.

"For 20 days, farmers have been bringing their products and we are whitening them," he told Kurdistan24. His assessment, based on the daily flow of raw product into his facility, was unequivocal. "This year's rice, compared to previous years, is much better and tastier, and its quality is higher."

This exceptional quality has translated directly into a more robust and profitable market. Mustafa Mohammed, a farmer from the area, noted the significant improvement in market conditions.

"Last year, the price of 6-month rice was between 47 to 48 thousand dinars, but this year its price is around 50 to 55 thousand dinars," he said, indicating a healthy increase in the return for farmers. Prices for different varieties of Akre rice now range from 2,500 to 6,000 Iraqi dinars per kilogram, reflecting the premium that the market places on this high-quality local product.

From Local Delicacy to Global Export

The reputation of Akre rice, celebrated for its unique color, taste, and pleasant aroma, has long made it a culinary sensation within the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq.

Nafkhosh Rashid, a purveyor of local products in Akre, has previously noted that the demand for Akre rice is "insatiable" throughout the year, surpassing all other offerings in popularity. Kawar Sadiq, a chef at an Akre restaurant, confirmed this, stating that a remarkable 90 percent of his patrons specifically request Kurdish rice with their meals.

This year, however, that demand has officially crossed oceans.

The most significant and exciting development is the news that Akre's rice has found a new and potentially vast market in the United States. Ibrahim Ghafoor, a local merchant, revealed the expanding reach of the product.

"Akre rice is one of the best types of rice and now it not only goes to Sulaimani, Erbil, and Duhok, but also to Baghdad," he explained. Then, he confirmed the landmark breakthrough: "There has even been a request from America, and we have sent it abroad as well."

This expansion into the American market is part of a broader trend that has seen Kurdish products gaining popularity in international markets.

In the United Kingdom, for example, what began as a niche market for the Kurdish diaspora has grown significantly, with British citizens and other international consumers now seeking out products like Kurdish sumac, rice, and tahini.

Rizgar Akreyi, a merchant who has been exporting Kurdish products to Britain for five years, noted that several British restaurants now specifically request Kurdish sumac for their dishes, a testament to its growing reputation for quality. The successful branding of Kurdish products, which maintain their clear cultural identity on labels, has been a key factor in this success.

A Strategic Vision Realized

The journey of Akre's rice from a local staple to an intercontinental export is not an accident of the market; it is the direct and intended result of a deliberate, multi-year, and comprehensive strategy by the KRG's Ninth Cabinet to revolutionize the agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has repeatedly and passionately articulated this vision, declaring that "Kurdistan’s secret of success is in developing its agricultural sector." He has framed this as an essential move to diversify the region's revenues, reduce a historic and perilous reliance on hydrocarbons, and guarantee the nation's long-term food security.

"One day, the main source of the Kurdish economy, the sale of hydrocarbons, might end," the Prime Minister has warned, calling it "a mistake" that the sector was not developed earlier.

This vision has been translated into a series of concrete and supportive policies. The Prime Minister has consistently stressed the government's commitment to "focus on the agricultural sector and to market their products in regional and global markets."

This commitment has been demonstrated through a variety of initiatives, from the Prime Minister personally visiting farmers in the fields of the Zirarati plain to drive a combine harvester, to the government's strong backing for a burgeoning ecosystem of local agricultural festivals.

These festivals—in Akre, Barwari, Halabja, Taq Taq, Pirmam, and Duhok—have become a cornerstone of the KRG's marketing strategy.

They provide a vital platform for farmers to sell their products directly to the public, create a direct and profitable link between producers and consumers, and serve as vibrant showcases for the region's rich agricultural diversity and growing tourism potential.

These events, praised by farmers and beekeepers as a crucial opportunity to sell a year's worth of labor, are a tangible manifestation of the government's support for local producers.

This grassroots support is coupled with a high-level, strategic push to open international markets.

The first shipment of pomegranates from Halabja to the Gulf and Europe was a landmark "pilot project," as the Prime Minister described it, which has since been followed by the successful export of figs, grapes, honey, apples, and sumac to a growing list of countries, including Türkiye, China, and nations across Europe.

The news that Akre's rice has now reached America is the latest and perhaps most significant milestone in this ongoing export drive.

The KRG has facilitated these exports by investing in the entire agricultural value chain.

This includes supporting private sector factories that process and package raw products, investing in infrastructure like roads and border crossings to streamline transportation, and implementing policies that protect local farmers from being undercut by cheap imports during their harvest seasons.

The government is also investing in the long-term sustainability of the sector through the construction of dams and modern irrigation systems to combat the challenges of climate change and water scarcity.

This comprehensive approach—combining grassroots support, strategic marketing, high-level diplomacy to open new markets, and long-term investment in infrastructure and sustainability—is what lies behind the success of Akre's "first class" rice.

It is a model that is transforming the Kurdistan Region, moving it steadily toward its goal of becoming a true "food basket" for Iraq and the wider Middle East. The story of Akre's rice is, in microcosm, the story of a nation's agricultural renaissance, a journey from local pride to global recognition, cultivated by the hard work of its farmers and the strategic vision of its government.

Kurdistan24's correspondent Ari Hussein contributed to this report.