Romania Buys Dutch F-16s for ‘Symbolic’ €1

Romania will buy 18 Dutch F-16s for a symbolic one euro to train NATO and Ukrainian pilots at a new regional hub, bolstering its defense amid a US troop drawdown.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a move that powerfully underscores a dual sense of European solidarity and growing self-reliance in the face of an increasingly aggressive Russia, Romania has signed a landmark agreement with the Netherlands to acquire 18 F-16 fighter jets for the symbolic price of just one euro.

The aircraft, as announced by Romanian officials, are not destined for frontline combat but will serve a far more strategic purpose: to form the backbone of a burgeoning European F-16 Training Center, a "regional hub" designed to train pilots from both NATO member states and, critically, from war-torn Ukraine.

This "smart investment in training, cooperation, and the future," as described by Romanian Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu, comes at a moment of heightened anxiety and strategic recalibration along NATO's eastern flank.

The announcement, as reported by the Polish news outlet TVP World and Ukraine's RBC-Ukraine, coincides with a confirmed, though still vaguely defined, drawdown of U.S. troops from the region and a simultaneous push by European nations to bolster their own defense industries and capabilities, a clear signal that the continent is increasingly preparing to take primary responsibility for its own security.

A Hub for a New Generation of Pilots

The agreement, which was announced by Minister Moșteanu on his Facebook page, will see the 18 Dutch F-16 Fighting Falcon jets and their necessary equipment transferred to Romania for the nominal fee of one euro.

Their destination is the European F-16 Training Center, located at Romania’s 86th Air Base in Fetești in the country's southeast.

This facility, which was inaugurated in 2023, a year after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was established to enhance NATO’s air defense capabilities and has already become a crucial center for providing advanced training for allied pilots.

The inclusion of Ukrainian pilots in this training program is of immense strategic significance. As several NATO member states pledged in 2023 to transfer F-16s to Ukraine to help it defend its skies against Russian aggression, the need for a robust and efficient training pipeline has become a top priority.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Kyiv has been pressing its Western partners to accelerate these efforts, having expressed dissatisfaction with the pace and scale of pilot training. The Fetești center is a direct and tangible answer to that call, and Romania has confirmed that it will cover the costs of training the Ukrainian pilots from its own state budget.

"This is a smart investment in training, cooperation, and the future," Minister Moșteanu emphasized. "This project reflects the trust of our Dutch partners and the recognition of the professionalism of the Romanian Air Force."

The Dutch Ambassador to Romania, Willemijn van Haaften, echoed this sentiment, stating that the two countries "are partners in NATO and cooperate to ensure deterrence and security on the Alliance’s eastern flank."

A Continent Rearming

The F-16 deal is part of a much broader and more urgent rearmament effort underway across Europe, particularly among the nations on NATO's eastern flank—including Poland, Romania, and the Baltic states—who face the most direct potential military threat from Russia.

This has been dramatically accelerated by Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine. Just this week, as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the German weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall signed a deal to build a major gunpowder factory in the central Romanian town of Victoria.

The more than 500 million euro project, a joint venture with a Romanian company, will produce gunpowder and artillery charges and is expected to employ around 700 people. "Our strategy is for Romania to become an integral part of the European and NATO industrial ecosystems," said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, a clear sign of the continent's drive to rebuild its defense industrial base.

This move to bolster domestic production and military capability has taken on a new urgency in light of a recent and controversial decision by the United States to draw down its troop presence in the region.

As reported by The Associated Press (AP), the U.S. confirmed last week that it will reduce its troop numbers on NATO’s borders with Ukraine. The decision involves stopping the rotation of a U.S. Army brigade that had elements stationed in several NATO countries, including a base in Romania.

While Romanian officials have stated that about 1,000 U.S. troops will remain, this is a significant reduction from the more than 1,700 who were deployed there as of April.

A European Security Vacuum?

The U.S. drawdown has sparked considerable concern among European allies, who worry about a security gap being created at a time when Russia is becoming increasingly confrontational.

The Trump administration has been reviewing its military "posture" in Europe, and while U.S. officials have denied that the move is a sign of lessened commitment to NATO, it is being widely interpreted as part of a broader shift in Washington's strategic focus "toward the Indo-Pacific" region.

In a statement, U.S. Army Europe and Africa framed the move not as a withdrawal, but as a "positive sign of increased European capability and responsibility."

"Our NATO allies are meeting President Trump’s call to take primary responsibility for the conventional defense of Europe," the statement read. However, this interpretation was not universally accepted, even within the President's own party.

Top Republican lawmakers overseeing the military, including Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers, issued a rare rebuke, stating that the drawdown "sends the wrong signal to Russia at the very moment President Trump is applying pressure to force Vladimir Putin to come to the table."

Giuseppe Spatafora, a research analyst at the EU Institute for Security Studies, told the AP that while the full extent of the American withdrawal is not yet known, "we do know the direction of travel: fewer US troops and assets, and an expectation that Europeans will fill the gap.”

He warned that the drawdown could undermine NATO's deterrent effect, tempting Russia to "test NATO even further."

It is in this context of a shifting security landscape and a perceived American pullback that Romania's F-16 deal and its broader defense investments must be understood. It is a proactive and strategic move by a frontline NATO state to take greater ownership of its own defense and to contribute to the collective security of the alliance and its partners.

By establishing the Fetești airbase as a regional training hub, Romania is not just acquiring aircraft; it is building capacity, fostering interoperability, and sending a clear signal to Moscow that Europe is determined to fortify its eastern flank, with or without a large-scale American presence.

As Minister Moșteanu noted, the F-16 acquisition is a stepping stone toward Bucharest's next goal: integrating the fifth-generation F-35 fighter into its air force, a clear sign of a nation preparing for a more uncertain and challenging future.