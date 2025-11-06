PM Barzani Highlights Youth Employment, Economic Diversification at Erbil Town Hall Meeting

“We plan to invite international companies to train our youth and create job opportunities,” he said.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday held a town hall meeting with youth at the historic Erbil Citadel, where he highlighted government efforts to expand job opportunities, diversify the economy, and ensure greater support for young people entering the workforce.

Prime Minister Barzani stressed the importance of creating a fair and dynamic environment in which youth can pursue employment and professional development. “Our youth should feel confident in seeking job opportunities,” he said. “There are two types of employment: the public and private sectors. Since 2013, the Iraqi government has not permitted new permanent public sector employment.”

He noted that, despite these restrictions, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has helped create 140,000 private-sector job opportunities in recent years. Additionally, initiatives such as the Gashanawa Project aim to support young entrepreneurs and encourage innovation.

Barzani emphasized that building a strong economic foundation is the key to job creation. He said improved infrastructure and modern banking services are essential factors in enabling citizens, particularly youth, to access employment and business opportunities.

The Prime Minister highlighted the KRG’s focus on economic diversification, including expanding agriculture, which has led to the export of local products to international markets. “This has encouraged many to return to agriculture, improve product quality, and create more jobs,” he said.

In the tourism sector, Barzani said it remains a major source of employment growth. “We have made significant investments in tourism and are still at the beginning of a broader program. Every area of the Kurdistan Region has unique potential,” he added.

Looking ahead, Barzani stated that the next KRG cabinet will place greater emphasis on the industrial sector, aiming to utilize the talents of local youth and attract global expertise and technology. “We plan to invite international companies to train our youth and create job opportunities,” he said.

The Prime Minister also addressed ongoing financial challenges caused by disputes with Baghdad. He stated that while 14% of Iraq’s revenue should be allocated to the Kurdistan Region, only around 5% has been sent in practice. He linked this shortfall to the years following the emergence of ISIS in 2014, when budget cuts and salary suspensions placed severe strain on the region.

“The federal government is treating the Kurdistan Region unfairly,” he said. “They do not allow employment and do not send the region’s full budget, often sending even salaries with deficiencies.”

The town hall brought together young people from across the Kurdistan Region, offering them a platform to directly engage with the Prime Minister regarding their aspirations and concerns.