President Masoud Barzani Warns Against Marginalizing Kurds, Says Progress Will Continue

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani expressed confidence in the Region’s progress and reiterated the need for a fair electoral law in Iraq during an exclusive interview with Shams TV on Thursday.

President Barzani said he is pleased with how far the Kurdistan Region has advanced in recent years. “I have a very happy feeling that the Kurdistan Region has moved forward in this way. I thank God for that blessing,” he stated, adding that the achievements made so far are “a matter of great pride.”

He noted that visitors from southern and central Iraq often speak highly of the Kurdistan Region’s development. “They sometimes praise it even more than local residents do,” he said. “We want the same progress to be achieved in all parts of Iraq.”

Barzani stressed that Kurdistan’s progress has been the result of political will, planning, and leadership, despite longstanding challenges. He recalled that the Kurdistan Region made significant efforts after 2003 to build a new, federal Iraq, but that spirit has since diminished. “Over time, this desire was rejected. There was opposition to us until we reached a point where the Kurdistan Region and the Kurds were not welcomed in Baghdad,” he said.

Call for Electoral Reform

President Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) demand to amend Iraq’s electoral law, arguing that the current system is unfair and predetermines outcomes. Barzani said the KDP aims to secure one million votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections, noting that the party previously received over 800,000 votes, not counting ballots from Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Diyala.

“We aim to amend the electoral law. The elections under the current system are unfair,” he stated. “If the law is not amended, then a census must be conducted to determine the actual population of each province.”

He added that many Iraqi political groups also support amending the law, and expressed hope that the Sadrist Movement would participate in the elections.

Constitutional Rights and Relations with Baghdad

President Barzani emphasized that the Kurdistan Region is seeking only the rights and powers guaranteed to it under the Iraqi Constitution. “Let the Iraqi Constitution be the arbiter. We have not asked for more than what the Constitution provides. We will not accept anything less.”

He criticized the Federal Supreme Court, describing it as politically influenced and lacking constitutional legitimacy, and called for the establishment of the Federal Council as outlined in the constitution.

President Barzani also warned of renewed instability if coalition forces fully withdraw from Iraq, saying such a move could enable ISIS to re-emerge. He stressed that armed groups must be brought under state authority and should not overpower the government.

KDP’s Position Moving Forward

On political alliances, Barzani said the KDP would decide on its partners after the elections. He affirmed that the Peshmerga forces will remain focused on defending the Region and will not engage in political matters.

Regarding future cooperation with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, Barzani said the decision would depend on post-election developments.

He concluded by stressing that if the constitution is implemented as written, longstanding disputes over salaries, finances, security, and governance can be resolved. “All parties must return to partnership, balance, and compromise,” he said.