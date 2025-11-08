Tikrit faces a public health crisis as unmanaged waste is burned daily, causing respiratory illnesses. Residents and activists blame government negligence, contrasting the situation with the KRG's advanced recycling and waste management systems.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Mountains of waste and refuse have turned the Iraqi city of Tikrit into a growing environmental hazard, as municipal trucks continue to dump garbage across open areas and roads riddled with potholes, mud, and standing water — transforming parts of the city into sprawling dumps that endanger both public health and the environment.

Every day, hundreds of tons of household and industrial waste are disposed of in and around Tikrit, much of it burned at dawn, sending thick, toxic smoke billowing over nearby neighborhoods. Locals say the air becomes nearly unbreathable, and the acrid fumes cause respiratory illnesses, particularly among children and the elderly.

Adel Ibrahim, a Tikrit resident, told Kurdistan24 that dozens of families suffer from breathing difficulties due to the continuous burning of garbage.

“Every morning or late at night they burn the trash,” he said. “The smoke covers the sky, and people get sick. Most of those affected are children and the elderly — many have to go to the hospital.”

Environmental activist Omar, who campaigns locally for cleaner surroundings, said residents are paying the price for government negligence and lack of planning.

“The people of Tikrit have become victims of mismanagement,” he told Kurdistan24. “The environmental degradation caused by random dumping and burning of waste in Salahaddin Province has reached catastrophic levels. Iraq must learn from the Kurdistan Region’s experience, which has managed to establish cleaner cities through organized recycling and green initiatives.”

Despite Tikrit’s proximity to Iraq’s oil wealth, the city’s high unemployment has forced many young people and children to rely on scavenging garbage for income.

“More than 30 families survive by collecting scrap metal and recyclable items from the waste,” one local resident said. “This is their only source of livelihood.”

Just two kilometers outside Tikrit, another vast landfill has emerged, where hundreds of tons of refuse from the surrounding districts are dumped daily without environmental safeguards. The uncontrolled disposal has caused soil and water pollution and contributed to the spread of disease in nearby communities.

In stark contrast, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has established advanced waste separation and recycling facilities across its major cities.

Each day, hundreds of tons of garbage are systematically collected, sorted, and processed using modern equipment, ensuring both environmental protection and public health.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Ari, reporting from Akre, noted that the city’s waste separation plant handles up to 220 tons daily from Akre, Bardarash, Shekhan, and neighboring areas. “Through scientific methods and modern machinery,” he said, “the waste is separated and repurposed — preserving both the environment and the city’s aesthetic beauty.”

Thanks to these efforts, the Kurdistan Region’s cities and even villages remain notably clean and orderly, with visible public awareness campaigns promoting environmental responsibility and health protection.

As Tikrit continues to struggle under mountains of unmanaged waste, many Iraqis see the Kurdistan model as a hopeful example — proving that with planning, technology, and accountability, a cleaner Iraq is possible.