KDP Bloc in Iraqi Parliament Condemns Attacks on Kurdistan Region as 'Terrorist Crimes,' Calls for Accountability

The KDP bloc in Iraq condemned attacks on the Kurdistan Region as "terrorist crimes," urging Baghdad to stop armed groups operating outside state control and hold them accountable.

41 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the Iraqi Parliament on Thursday strongly condemned the recent attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, describing them as “terrorist crimes” and warning that continued assaults without accountability pose a grave threat to the authority and legitimacy of the state.

In a statement issued early Thursday, the KDP parliamentary bloc denounced what it described as “criminal attacks” carried out by a number of outlawed militias and armed groups against the Kurdistan Region, including residential areas and public sites. The attacks, it said, resulted in harm to innocent civilians.

“These attacks, by every standard, are clear terrorist acts and represent a dangerous violation of the constitution and an infringement on state sovereignty,” the statement read.

The bloc further stressed that the incidents once again underscore the ongoing danger posed by the presence of “uncontrolled weapons,” which it said have become a direct threat to civilian security and national stability.

Call for federal action

The KDP bloc emphasized that “targeting the cities and peaceful homes of the Kurdistan Region constitutes a heinous crime that must not pass without punishment or accountability.”

It called on the federal government to adopt a serious and decisive stance, urging Baghdad to take swift and conclusive measures to end the activities of extremist and outlawed groups.

“In the face of this dangerous escalation, we call on the federal government to act promptly and decisively to put an end to these radical and unlawful groups,” the statement added.

The bloc also demanded that those responsible for the attacks be identified and brought to justice, reiterating that no armed force should be permitted to operate outside the official framework of the state.

It warned that the continuation of such attacks without genuine deterrence would amount to a weakening of state authority and raise serious questions about the government’s capacity to enforce the law and safeguard the lives of citizens.

Since the outbreak of war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, outlawed armed groups have repeatedly launched drone attacks targeting US bases and allied facilities in the Kurdistan Region.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, the United States and Israel began airstrikes against Iran, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian leaders.

In response, Iran swiftly retaliated, launching a number of missiles toward Israel and targeting several US military bases and installations across the region.

The KDP bloc’s statement comes amid continued regional escalation, as security tensions reverberate across Iraq and the wider Middle East.