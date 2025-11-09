KDP VP Meets KDP Sixth Branch Officials, Highlighting Their Efforts

KDP Vice President praised the Sixth Branch’s dedication and continued efforts in representing and advancing national issues abroad.

49 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Masrour Barzani, Vice President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), met on Sunday with officials, members, and cadres of the party’s Sixth Branch to discuss recent political developments and ongoing government initiatives.

During the meeting, Barzani reviewed the latest developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region. He also highlighted the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) projects, plans, and reform programs aimed at strengthening governance and improving public services.

KDP Vice President praised the Sixth Branch’s dedication and continued efforts in representing and advancing national issues abroad. He commended the branch’s role in strengthening ties with the Kurdish diaspora across Europe and in defending the constitutional rights and status of the Kurdistan Region.

He extended his best wishes for their continued success in carrying out their responsibilities.

The gathering follows a similar meeting on November 6, when President Masoud Barzani received officials and cadres of the same branch in the Pirmam district of Erbil.

The KDP’s Sixth Branch, headquartered in London and currently led by Sarhad Ghafouri, is responsible for coordinating party activities and community engagement among the Kurdish diaspora throughout Europe.