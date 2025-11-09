Lt Gen Qais al-Muhammadawi Reports Full Coordination for Election Security Between Baghdad and Erbil

“In the coming hours, all technical and administrative procedures will be completed, and the ballot papers will be transferred to designated locations in the provinces,” he stated.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Lieutenant General Qais al-Muhammadawi, head of Iraq’s Supreme Committee for Election Security, announced on Sunday that preparations for the special voting phase of the Iraqi parliamentary elections are progressing successfully, backed by strong coordination between federal security institutions and the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking at a press conference, al-Muhammadawi said the first phase of the security plan has moved forward as planned. The second phase, he noted, will focus on monitoring ballot boxes and overseeing the announcement of results.

“In the coming hours, all technical and administrative procedures will be completed, and the ballot papers will be transferred to designated locations in the provinces,” he stated.

He added that special security forces have been readied to supervise and transport ballot boxes to the main operations center in Baghdad. The Supreme Committee, he emphasized, is working in close cooperation with the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission to ensure transparency and integrity at every stage.

Al-Muhammadawi highlighted that coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government remains strong, particularly in Kurdistani areas outside the Kurdistan Region’s administration, where joint arrangements have been established to ensure smooth voting procedures.

According to official figures, more than 1.313 million security personnel from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are eligible to take part in the special voting, alongside more than 26,000 refugees, the majority of whom reside in Duhok province.

A total of 809 polling stations across Iraq have been designated for the special voting phase. General voting for the parliamentary elections will take place on Tuesday.