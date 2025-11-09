US Secretary of State Commends Kurdistan Region President’s Role in Regional Stability

Secretary Rubio commended President Barzani for his role in the reopening of the oil export pipeline between Iraq and Turkey, describing the move as an important step that supports economic growth and cooperation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a letter from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who praised his leadership in regional diplomacy, economic cooperation, and efforts to maintain stability, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency on Sunday.

In the letter, Secretary Rubio commended President Barzani for his role in the reopening of the oil export pipeline between Iraq and Turkey, describing the move as an important step that supports economic growth and cooperation.

Rubio also expressed appreciation for President Barzani’s continued efforts to encourage dialogue between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and his work toward fostering peace and stability in Syria.

Highlighting the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and the Kurdistan Region, the U.S. Secretary of State wrote: “Your leadership and constructive engagement reflect the kind of responsible statesmanship that advances peace and cooperation.”

Rubio further emphasized the importance of expanding economic ties between Washington and Erbil, noting that greater cooperation will reinforce shared interests and contribute to broader regional stability.

The statement added that the United States remains committed to working with the Kurdistan Region to support peace, prosperity, and ongoing coordination on key regional and international issues.

On October 22, Kurdistan Region President Barzani received a letter from United States President Donald J. Trump, in which the U.S. leader expressed appreciation for Barzani’s support of American peace efforts and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to stability in the Middle East.

