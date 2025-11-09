KDP Leads Early Voting in Erbil and Duhok as Turnout Remains High Across Kurdistan Region

Preliminary data shows that the KDP received 40،120 votes in Erbil province and 20,360 votes in Duhok province. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), meanwhile, garnered 9,150 votes in Erbil and 704 votes in Duhok.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) secured the highest number of votes in Erbil and Duhok provinces during the early voting phase of Iraq’s sixth parliamentary elections, according to figures reported by Kurdistan24 on Sunday.

Preliminary data shows that the KDP received 40،120 votes in Erbil province and 20,360 votes in Duhok province. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), meanwhile, garnered 9,150 votes in Erbil and 704 votes in Duhok.

An unofficial source cited by Kurdistan24 also released early turnout rates, indicating strong participation across the Kurdistan Region:

Duhok province: 97.52%

Erbil province: 96.40%

Sulaimani province: 94.58%

Kirkuk province: 66.95%

Nineveh province: 46.96%

The high turnout in the Kurdistan Region particularly reflects robust engagement among security forces, displaced voters, and other eligible groups included in the early voting process.

Official final results are expected to be announced by Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) following the completion of general voting and verification procedures.

According to official figures, more than 1.313 million security personnel from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are eligible to take part in the special voting, alongside more than 26,000 refugees, the majority of whom reside in Duhok province.

A total of 809 polling stations across Iraq have been designated for the special voting phase. General voting for the parliamentary elections will take place on Tuesday.