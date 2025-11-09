Special Voting Turnout in the Kurdistan Region Reaches 98%

Turnout among internally displaced persons (IDPs) was also notable. In Duhok, 77% of eligible IDPs voted, totaling 20,000 individuals, while in Erbil, IDP turnout reached 71%, with 391 voters.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Special voting for the Iraqi parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region was conducted smoothly and recorded an exceptionally high turnout, Nabard Omar, head of the Kurdistan Region Electoral Board of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), told Kurdistan24 on Sunday.

According to Omar, turnout reached 98% across the region’s provinces.

He outlined the turnout figures as follows:

Erbil province: 98% turnout, with 109,508 voters.

Sulaimani province: 98% turnout, with 106,350 voters.

Duhok province: 97% turnout, with 55,411 voters.

Turnout among internally displaced persons (IDPs) was also notable. In Duhok, 77% of eligible IDPs voted, totaling 20,000 individuals, while in Erbil, IDP turnout reached 71%, with 391 voters.

Omar noted that the vote-counting process is well underway. “The commission’s employees are hand-counting the ballots, and 90% of the results have already been transmitted to headquarters,” he said.

He confirmed that preparations for the general voting day are fully completed. “There are 1,312 polling stations ready, and employees will work until midnight and continue in the morning if needed,” he added.

The Kurdistan Region has 3.69 million registered voters, with approximately 10,000 voting cards still available for distribution.

General voting for the Iraqi parliamentary elections will take place on Tuesday.