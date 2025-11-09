Turnout for Special Voting in Iraqi Parliamentary Elections Reaches 82% Nationwide
The Kurdistan Region recorded some of the highest participation rates in the country. Duhok led with 98.19%, followed closely by Sulaimani at 98.16% and Erbil at 97.92%.
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Sunday announced the participation rates for the special voting phase of the sixth session of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, which included security forces and internally displaced persons (IDPs). According to the Commission, the nationwide turnout reached 82.42%, reflecting strong engagement among eligible groups.
In Nineveh, the turnout reached 87.20%, while Kirkuk recorded 84.15%. Other provinces also demonstrated solid participation, particularly Baghdad – Karkh with 87.23%, and Diyala with 87.21%.
Below is a summary of voter participation announced by IHEC:
|Province
|Eligible Voters
|Participation Rate
|Baghdad – Rasafa
|131,398
|70.37%
|Duhok
|56,430
|98.19%
|Erbil
|111,839
|97.92%
|Sulaimani
|108,344
|98.16%
|Nineveh
|110,042
|87.20%
|Kirkuk
|56,237
|84.15%
|Diyala
|67,191
|87.21%
|Anbar
|107,179
|79.29%
|Baghdad – Karkh
|185,916
|87.23%
|Babylon
|36,863
|82.62%
|Karbala
|31,236
|78.04%
|Wasit
|26,811
|75.42%
|Salahaddin
|82,925
|75.64%
|Najaf
|29,037
|72.00%
|Qadisiyah
|20,236
|81.24%
|Muthanna
|21,239
|76.05%
|Dhi Qar
|34,350
|82.51%
|Maysan
|36,437
|75.64%
|Basra
|60,270
|75.22%
Earlier, Nabard Omar, head of the Kurdistan Region Electoral Board of the IHEC, told Kurdistan24 that turnout reached 98% across the Kurdistan Region provinces.
The general voting for the rest of the electorate is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.