Turnout for Special Voting in Iraqi Parliamentary Elections Reaches 82% Nationwide

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Sunday announced the participation rates for the special voting phase of the sixth session of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, which included security forces and internally displaced persons (IDPs). According to the Commission, the nationwide turnout reached 82.42%, reflecting strong engagement among eligible groups.

The Kurdistan Region recorded some of the highest participation rates in the country. Duhok led with 98.19%, followed closely by Sulaimani at 98.16% and Erbil at 97.92%. These figures underline the high level of responsiveness among special voters in the Region.

In Nineveh, the turnout reached 87.20%, while Kirkuk recorded 84.15%. Other provinces also demonstrated solid participation, particularly Baghdad – Karkh with 87.23%, and Diyala with 87.21%.

Below is a summary of voter participation announced by IHEC:

Province Eligible Voters Participation Rate Baghdad – Rasafa 131,398 70.37% Duhok 56,430 98.19% Erbil 111,839 97.92% Sulaimani 108,344 98.16% Nineveh 110,042 87.20% Kirkuk 56,237 84.15% Diyala 67,191 87.21% Anbar 107,179 79.29% Baghdad – Karkh 185,916 87.23% Babylon 36,863 82.62% Karbala 31,236 78.04% Wasit 26,811 75.42% Salahaddin 82,925 75.64% Najaf 29,037 72.00% Qadisiyah 20,236 81.24% Muthanna 21,239 76.05% Dhi Qar 34,350 82.51% Maysan 36,437 75.64% Basra 60,270 75.22%

Earlier, Nabard Omar, head of the Kurdistan Region Electoral Board of the IHEC, told Kurdistan24 that turnout reached 98% across the Kurdistan Region provinces.

The general voting for the rest of the electorate is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.