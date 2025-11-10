U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Condemns Ireland’s Push to Ban Israel from European Soccer

Graham warns of “heavy price” for efforts to isolate Israel, calling the move “punishment of the Jewish people 80 years after the Holocaust.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday sharply criticized reports that Ireland plans to propose banning Israel from European soccer competitions, calling the move an act of discrimination against the Jewish people and a dangerous precedent in the politicization of international sports.

In a post on his official X account, Senator Graham wrote, “It is my understanding that Ireland is about to make a motion to the European body governing soccer to ban Israel from playing in European soccer tournaments. Ireland and others would be punishing the Jewish people 80 years after the Holocaust because they chose to fight back against terrorist groups who wish to kill all the Jews.”

Graham underscored that the ongoing war was “started by Hamas,” describing the group as a “radical Islamic terrorist organization dedicated to the destruction of Israel.” He emphasized that Israel’s military campaign was an act of self-defense in response to Hamas’s brutal October 7, 2023, attack, which left 1,200 people dead and over 250 hostages taken.

“If these attacks against Israel continue,” Graham added, “I will do everything in my power to make those who participate in this effort to marginalize Israel in sports, and elsewhere, pay a heavy price when it comes to access to the American economy.”

The senator’s remarks come as the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) prepares to vote on Saturday on whether to submit a formal motion to UEFA demanding Israel’s suspension from European competitions.

The proposal, reportedly backed by Dublin’s Bohemian FC, accuses the Israel Football Association (IFA) of violating UEFA statutes by allegedly organizing clubs in “occupied Palestinian territories” and failing to implement a comprehensive anti-racism policy.

Observers have criticized the move as part of a broader campaign to delegitimize Israel internationally, particularly amid ongoing anti-Israel sentiment in parts of Europe.

Israel has repeatedly rejected allegations of genocide and war crimes, calling such claims “scandalous and politically motivated.”

The Israeli government maintains that its actions in Gaza are aimed at dismantling Hamas’s military infrastructure and freeing hostages, while minimizing civilian casualties as much as possible under wartime conditions.

Ireland’s government, one of the most vocal critics of Israel within the European Union, officially recognized a Palestinian state last year and has sought to impose trade restrictions on Israeli settlements.

Critics argue that Dublin’s position has emboldened efforts to isolate Israel across various international platforms.

Senator Graham’s statement reflects growing frustration in Washington over attempts to punish Israel diplomatically or economically while it continues to face attacks from Hamas and other militant groups.

His warning signals potential U.S. pushback against European entities that seek to politicize sports or other international arenas to target Israel.

In recent months, Israel has faced mounting calls for suspension from global sports federations, including from Turkey and Norway. Yet analysts note that banning Israel would represent a grave departure from the principles of fair play and international neutrality that have traditionally guided organizations like UEFA and FIFA.

As Graham’s remarks draw attention across political and sporting circles, the outcome of Ireland’s vote is expected to test how European institutions balance calls for accountability with the principles of fairness and the right of nations to defend themselves against terrorism.