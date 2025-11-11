KDP So Far Secured One Million Votes in Iraqi Parliamentary Elections

The KDP has so far received 1,038,920 votes in the special and general elections. KDP officials had previously stated that they expected to secure over a million votes in the Iraqi parliamentary elections.

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has so far secured one million votes in the Iraqi parliamentary elections.

The KDP has so far received 1,038,920 votes in the special and general elections. KDP officials had previously stated that they expected to secure over a million votes in the Iraqi parliamentary elections.

General voting for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliament began at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and continued until 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi and Kurdistan Region provinces.

According to the Iraqi IHEC, more than 20 million citizens are eligible to vote nationwide, including over 2.8 million voters in the Kurdistan Region.

This year’s elections feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

This vote was held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.