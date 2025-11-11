KDP VP Masrour Barzani Celebrates KDP’s One Million Vote Milestone in Iraqi Elections

He congratulated President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President and KDP Vice President Nechirvan Barzani, highlighting the role of the “One Million Challenge” campaign initiative.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Vice President and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated party members and supporters after preliminary results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections indicated that the KDP has surpassed one million votes.

Barzani attributed the success to the determination of Kurdish voters and the efforts of party members.

“Thanks to God, and to the determination and hard work of the Kurdish citizens and members of the KDP, the KDP has exceeded one million votes in the preliminary results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections. We expect even more in the final results,” he said in a statement.

He congratulated President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President and KDP Vice President Nechirvan Barzani, highlighting the role of the “One Million Challenge” campaign initiative.

Barzani also expressed appreciation to KDP leadership, members, and supporters, and congratulated the people of Kurdistan and all Iraqis on what he described as a “significant victory for the democratic process.”

“We will continue to serve all Kurds and our country with renewed enthusiasm. Together, we will strive for a more stable and prosperous nation,” he added.

The KDP has so far received 1,055,787 votes in the special and general elections. KDP officials had previously stated that they expected to secure over a million votes in the Iraqi parliamentary elections.

General voting for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliament began at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and continued until 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi and Kurdistan Region provinces.

According to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), more than 20 million citizens are eligible to vote nationwide, including over 2.8 million voters in the Kurdistan Region.

This year’s elections feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

This vote was held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.