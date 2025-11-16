PM Barzani Lays Foundation Stone for Phase Two of Erbil Wastewater Treatment Plant as KRG Accelerates Infrastructure Modernization

The $579 million project—one of the largest environmental infrastructure undertakings in the Kurdistan Region—advances the government’s long-term strategy to secure water resources, protect the environment, and modernize urban services.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the Erbil Wastewater Treatment Plant, a flagship project that forms a central pillar of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) long-term strategy to modernize essential infrastructure, safeguard water resources, and enhance public services across the region.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Barzani emphasized the government’s determination to deliver large-scale, sustainable infrastructure projects that directly improve the lives of citizens, reduce environmental risks, and support the Region’s future development.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister celebrated the launch of another major initiative aimed at strengthening the Kurdistan Region’s environmental resilience:

“Today, we lay the foundation stone for another important project in Erbil — a modern plant to treat wastewater and protect our natural water sources. This project prevents the contamination of rivers, underground water, and the spread of waterborne diseases. It will also support agriculture by enabling the reuse of treated water.”

PM Barzani noted that the project reflects the KRG’s broader environmental and urban strategy, which includes expanding parks, improving green spaces, and reducing pressure on groundwater through sustainable water recycling.

He added that the Erbil wastewater treatment facility will play a direct role in the success of new urban development initiatives such as the “Green Belt” and “Life Path” projects, both designed to increase urban greenery, improve air quality, and enhance the city’s livability.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Erbil wastewater plant is one of many strategic projects underway across the Kurdistan Region. These include new dams and water reservoirs, upgraded drinking water networks, and major road rehabilitation efforts.

“We are working on similar projects in other cities,” he said. “Our goal is to raise the quality of life, improve public services, and protect the environment across all of Kurdistan.”

Barzani also called for expedited road repairs in the surrounding area, noting that strong infrastructure must be complemented by modern transportation routes accessible to all communities.

The Erbil Wastewater Treatment Plant is considered one of the largest environmental infrastructure projects in the Region. With a budget of $579 million, funded entirely by the KRG, the facility will cover 205 dunams in western Erbil and serve the city for up to 30 years.

Key project details:

- Capacity: 840,000 cubic meters of wastewater per day

- Coverage: 21.9 km of underground wastewater pipelines

- Advanced Technology: 5.3 km executed using modern pipe jacking techniques to avoid road excavation

- Reuse: Treated water will be repurposed for agriculture and green spaces

- Environmental Impact: Protects rivers, groundwater, and reduces public health risks

Phases:

- Phase One: To be Implemented by Japan’s JICA

- Phase Two: To be implemented by Kurdistan-based company Awzan

The two-year implementation plan aims to ensure long-term reliability, operational efficiency, and alignment with international environmental standards.

Under PM Barzani, the KRG has increasingly prioritized long-term infrastructure investments—especially those addressing water scarcity, rapid urbanization, and climate pressures. Major components of the government’s strategy include:

- Expansion of water storage and dam construction

- Modernization of sewerage and sanitation networks

- Rehabilitation and expansion of city roads

- Increased public parks and green belts

- Comprehensive urban planning to accommodate population growth

- The Erbil wastewater project is expected to play a foundational role in shaping a cleaner, healthier capital city while supporting future development across the Region.

PM Barzani concluded his speech by reaffirming the KRG’s commitment to building resilient, future-focused infrastructure:

“Our vision is to see Kurdistan become a leading region of progress and prosperity. With projects like this, we lay the foundation for a cleaner environment, a healthier society, and better lives for our people.”

He thanked all attendees and urged continued cooperation to accelerate the implementation of similar transformative projects throughout the Kurdistan Region.