President Barzani Congratulates the People of Kurdistan and Iraq on the Occasion of the New Year

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As the New Year approaches, President Masoud Barzani marked the occasion with a message of unity and hope, extending congratulations to the people of Kurdistan and honoring the sacrifices of martyrs and Peshmerga fighters.

In a post published on X, President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday conveyed his New Year greetings to the people of Kurdistan, emphasizing inclusivity and shared aspirations for the year ahead.

President Barzani addressed his message to the families of the martyrs, the Peshmerga forces, and all religious and ethnic components of Kurdistan, underscoring a collective vision for peace and prosperity.

The official statement reads as follows:

"On the occasion of the New Year, I extend my warmest congratulations to the families of the righteous martyrs, the heroic Peshmerga, all religious and ethnic components, and the entire beloved people of Kurdistan. It is my hope that the New Year will be a year of goodness, happiness, and prosperity for Kurdistan, Iraq, and the whole world."