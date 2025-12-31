President Nechirvan Barzani calls for unity and dialogue in New Year 2026 message

President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated the people of Kurdistan on the New Year 2026, calling for unity, dialogue, constitutional partnership, and collective efforts to end crises and improve citizens’ lives.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the year 2026 dawns, President Nechirvan Barzani addressed the people of Kurdistan with a message framed by optimism and responsibility, calling for unity, dialogue, and a renewed

In a statement issued on the occasion of the New Year 2026, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to the people of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, expressing hope that the coming year would mark an end to crises and the beginning of a new chapter grounded in harmony, tolerance, and unity.

President Barzani emphasized the importance of accepting the “other” and working collectively across political forces and social components to protect achievements and guarantee constitutional rights. He stressed that strength lies in coexistence, mutual acceptance, and joint action.

He reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region will continue to stand at the forefront of dialogue and understanding, describing it as a pillar of security and stability and a supporter of peace at both regional and international levels.

Addressing Iraq’s broader political landscape, President Barzani expressed hope that 2026 would bring radical solutions to Iraq’s outstanding issues, solutions rooted in the Constitution and the principle of genuine partnership. He underscored the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to engage proactively in dialogue to achieve these goals.

President Barzani also pledged continued efforts to consolidate stability and improve the lives and well-being of citizens, voicing confidence in the energy and capabilities of Kurdistan’s youth and in the loyalty of its people to build a brighter future.

Below is the text of the statement:

"I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to the beloved people of Kurdistan in all their diverse communities, to the families of our noble martyrs, the heroic Peshmerga, the security forces, and the people of Iraq and the world at large on the occasion of the New Year (2026). I hope the coming year will be one of fulfilled hopes, an end to crises, and the beginning of a period of prosperity and happiness for all.

Let us take the arrival of the New Year as an opportunity to turn a new page—one where we set aside our differences and allow the spirit of harmony, tolerance, and unity to prevail among all political parties and components. Our strength lies in the acceptance of one another, in coexistence, and in collective action; this is the sole guarantee for protecting our achievements and ensuring our constitutional rights.

On the national Iraqi level, we look forward to the New Year being the year of radical solutions to outstanding issues, based on the Constitution and the principle of genuine partnership. The Kurdistan Region, as is its custom, remains proactive and ready for dialogue and understanding. It will continue to serve as a cornerstone of safety and stability in the region, and a supporter of peace through all means and in every corner of the world.

Dear People of Kurdistan,

Let us look toward the future with hope and optimism. I assure you that we will exert our utmost efforts to ensure that 2026 is a year of consolidating stability and improving the livelihoods and well-being of our citizens. We have full faith in the capabilities and energy of our youth, and in the dedication of the people of Kurdistan to building a more radiant future.

A blessed New Year to everyone. May you remain in health and happiness.