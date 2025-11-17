Erbil Named Asia’s Top Destination for 2026, Drawing Praise from PM Masrour Barzani

Condé Nast recognition marks a major milestone in the Kurdistan Region’s global tourism ambitions.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday hailed Erbil’s selection as Asia’s top destination to visit in 2026, calling the recognition a tribute to the city’s resilience, heritage, and people.

“Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, continues to inspire the world,” Barzani wrote on X, adding that the accolade “is more than a ranking; it is a tribute to our people, their warmth, and the stories of thousands of years of history.”

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, continues to inspire the world.



The recognition as Asia’s top destination to visit for 2026 is more than a ranking, it is a tribute to our people, their warmth, and the stories of thousands of years of history.#VisitKurdistan — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) November 18, 2025

Erbil was featured as one of the Best Places to Go in Asia in 2026 by Condé Nast Traveler, highlighting the city’s rising profile as a cultural and historical hub with a modern edge.

The listing underscores the Kurdistan Region’s accelerating efforts to place itself firmly on the global tourism map after years of steady development and international engagement.

The magazine described Erbil as a “calm spot in a volatile region,” praising its deep cultural roots, natural beauty, and vibrant social fabric. It noted a strong local resolve to move past decades of conflict-driven headlines and instead present the Kurdistan Region as a symbol of hospitality, pride, and opportunity.

A central force behind this momentum is Visit Kurdistan, the private-sector tourism initiative launched in 2025 with the support of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The project aims to attract 20 million tourists by 2030, reflecting the region’s most ambitious tourism plan to date.

Erbil’s evolution is evident in its rapidly changing skyline. New developments such as Erbil Avenue, a major residential and commercial destination, have drawn high-profile international brands including Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger, EL&N London, CZN Burak, and Entrecote Café de Paris.

The United States is preparing to open its largest consulate facility worldwide in an Erbil suburb, while a Real Madrid youth football academy is also underway—further signs of the city’s expanding global footprint.

At the same time, Erbil continues to strengthen its commitment to heritage preservation. The ancient Erbil Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site inhabited for more than 6,000 years, has recently reopened key sections after major restoration efforts. Plans include a boutique hotel and restaurant within the citadel, while the Kurdish Textile Museum and Cihan Cultural House draw increasing numbers of visitors interested in Kurdish arts, cuisine, and craftsmanship.

Another landmark, the city’s 120-foot Choli Minaret, is set for comprehensive restoration, underscoring the region’s dual focus on modernity and historical preservation.

Condé Nast Traveler described Erbil as a city best enjoyed slowly—whether sipping tea under ancient ramparts or experiencing the lively nightlife, cafés, and music venues of Ankawa.

The magazine emphasized that one of Erbil’s greatest strengths remains the “warmth and curiosity” of its people, whose hospitality continues to leave a lasting impression on visitors.

Erbil’s inclusion on the prestigious 2026 list is widely viewed as a diplomatic and cultural milestone for the Kurdistan Region, reinforcing its reputation as a safe, welcoming, and culturally rich destination poised to attract travelers from across the world.