Erdogan Says Türkiye Will Continue Working With All Actors to Support Peace in Syria

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed on Monday that Türkiye will continue working with all relevant actors to support peace and stability in Syria, while also expressing satisfaction with the smooth and peaceful completion of Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections.

Speaking on Monday, after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex, Erdogan said Türkiye considers all peoples of Syria “brothers,” and remains committed to dialogue aimed at securing lasting stability in the region.

Erdogan also addressed the Cyprus issue, stressing that a just and realistic settlement requires coexistence between two states.

He noted that he hosted Tufan Erhürman in Ankara for his first official foreign visit after being elected President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on November 13.

Erdogan stated:

“President Erhürman and I discussed possible joint steps toward a fair, lasting, and realistic solution to our national cause, Cyprus. It is important that in his recent messages to the Greek Cypriot side, he emphasized that the sovereign equality of the Turkish Cypriots is untouchable.”

He added that repeatedly revisiting proposals that have failed time and again is a waste of time.

“As we have stressed before, the solution to the Cyprus issue lies in coexistence between two states. If the Greek Cypriot side demonstrates the courage, will, and constructive attitude shown by the Turkish Cypriots from the beginning, a fair and realistic solution — based on sovereign equality and equal international status — can be found. Otherwise, no solution built on injustice will stand.”

Erdogan saluted “all our soldiers and mujahideen who were martyred for the safety and security of the Turkish Cypriots.”

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye, as the successor of a historical empire, is a “great nation” with ambitious goals. He said Ankara is pursuing a multidimensional policy at home and abroad to achieve those aspirations.

“We strive to live in peace with all our friends and brothers with whom we share history, destiny, and the future. We call for peace, justice, stability, shared development, and shared success along our southern borders — from Iraq to Syria,” he said.

The Turkish president expressed relief at the smooth and peaceful conduct of Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections, wishing the results to bring benefits to the Iraqi people and reiterating Türkiye’s support for Iraq.

Erdogan said Ankara follows with satisfaction the “momentum” Syria has recently gained in international relations, emphasizing Türkiye’s firm support for implementing the March 10 agreement, which he believes will strengthen Syria’s unity, solidarity, and territorial integrity.

“With the first anniversary of the December 8 Revolution approaching, no one should remain stuck in the past,” he said, calling instead for a shared vision for the future.

He warned against “proposals, insinuations, and provocations” driven by expansionist ambitions in the region.

“Türkiye sees all the peoples of Syria as its brothers and wishes peace, security, and prosperity for all,” he said. “From this understanding, we will continue working in dialogue with all actors in the region to establish lasting peace and stability in Syria in the coming period.”

Erdogan also commented on Gaza, welcoming the continuation of the ceasefire reached with Türkiye’s support, despite violations.

“Hamas is committed to its pledges and bears its responsibilities despite all provocations by the Netanyahu government,” he said, adding that the United States — particularly President Trump — is adopting a constructive approach.