Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Opens MEPS 2025 With Call for Actionable Commitments

Barzani urges regional leaders to turn dialogue into policy as he congratulates Iraq on successful elections and highlights FIFA recognition for Zakho SC’s humanitarian-minded fans.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday delivered the opening address at the Sixth Middle East Peace and Security 2025 (MEPS) Forum, calling for the forum’s outcomes to move beyond discussion and serve as practical roadmaps for leaders navigating the region’s ongoing crises. Speaking before Iraq’s top federal, regional, and political figures, Barzani stressed that the forum’s recommendations “should not remain within the framework of dialogue but must become foundations for real action.”

Barzani said he hoped the conclusions prepared during MEPS 2025 would be “placed in the hands of decision-makers so they may put them to effective use,” emphasizing the need for actionable commitments amid intensifying political, security, and economic challenges across the Middle East.

The MEPS Forum — now in its sixth year — brings together senior Iraqi and Kurdish officials, regional and international leaders, diplomats, academics, and policymakers for in-depth dialogue on conflict resolution, regional stability, and long-term peace strategies.

This year’s high-level attendance included President Masoud Barzani; Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani; Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani; Faiq Zidan, head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council; former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi; former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu; former Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh; UN representatives, political leaders, diplomats, and researchers.

During his remarks, Barzani also extended congratulations for Iraq’s successful nationwide parliamentary elections, describing the vote as “a major achievement for the Iraqi people.” He wished success to all winning parties and candidates and praised public participation across the country.

Highlighting international recognition for Kurdish sports culture

In a socially resonant moment, Barzani called on all MEPS participants to support Zakho SC’s fanbase, which has been nominated for the FIFA Best Fans Award 2025 — a major global recognition for Kurdish sports culture.

FIFA announced the nomination on 6 November 2025, honoring the fans for a widely celebrated humanitarian act. On May 13, ahead of a match against Al-Hudud Club, Zakho supporters threw nearly 30,000 children’s toys onto the pitch. The toys were collected and distributed to sick children across the region — a gesture FIFA said reflected “a humanitarian spirit recognized in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Asia.”

The event sparked an emotional wave across Iraqi Kurdistan, where sporting achievements are often tied to broader national identity, unity, and community resilience. Barzani urged the public and officials alike to stand behind the Zakho supporters, noting that their nomination “represents the compassion, solidarity, and humanity of the people of Kurdistan and Iraq.”

Full text of PM Masrour Barzani’s address at MEPS 2025

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful.

Honorable President Barzani;

Honorable Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the Federal Government;

Honorable Faiq Zidan, Head of the Supreme Judicial Council;

Honorable Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region;

Honorable Deputy Speakers of the Council of Representatives;

Honorable Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Former Prime Minister of Iraq;

Honorable Ahmet Davutoğlu, Former Prime Minister of Turkey;

Honorable Dr. Bisher Khasawneh, Former Prime Minister of Jordan;

Distinguished party leaders, diplomats, academics, and esteemed students;

Honored UN Representative Dr. Mohammed Hassan;

Respected guests, dear friends — welcome to the MEPS Forum, the Middle East Peace and Security Conference.

