President Barzani and Ammar al-Hakim Hope Election Results Serve the Iraqi People

33 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani and Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement, met in Duhok on Tuesday, where they expressed hope that the results of the recent elections will serve the interests of the Iraqi people and all its components.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the two leaders expressed their happiness with the success of the Iraqi Council of Representatives elections during their meeting.

The meeting was one of several high-level discussions al-Hakim held in Duhok on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum. Earlier in the day, al-Hakim also met with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani.

In that meeting, Prime Minister Barzani and al-Hakim exchanged views on the general situation in Iraq following the elections and the ongoing talks among political parties to form the new federal cabinet. They stressed the importance of resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government on the basis of the constitution and existing agreements.

These crucial political dialogues are taking place at the MEPS 2025 forum, an annual event held at the American University of Kurdistan, which has become a primary venue for shaping Iraq’s political future. The conference attracts top political figures from across Iraq and the world, underscoring the Kurdistan Region's role as a reliable partner in hosting high-stakes negotiations and facilitating the dialogues that will determine the country's next government.