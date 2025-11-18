Finance Minister Confirms Salary Payment as Top Judge Touts Constitution as Key to Stability

Iraq's Finance Minister told Kurdistan24 that KRG's September salaries will be sent in a week. At the same MEPS forum, top judge Faiq Zidan stressed that the constitution and an impartial judiciary are the keys to Iraq's stability.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Finance Minister, Taif Sami, confirmed exclusively to Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that the September salaries for the Kurdistan Region's employees will be sent in about a week. The announcement came from the MEPS 2025 forum in Duhok, where another top official, the President of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidan, declared the constitution and an impartial judiciary are the essential factors for state stability.

In a special statement to Kurdistan24 correspondent Hoshmand Sadiq on the sidelines of the forum, Finance Minister Sami addressed the timeline for the overdue payments. When asked when the September salary would be disbursed, she replied, "God willing, after about a week."

The minister's confirmation reinforces a consistent message from Baghdad. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani told Kurdistan24, "We have resolved many salary issues, and the salaries will be continuous."

While financial agreements were a key focus, another top official outlined the legal and institutional foundations required for Iraq's future. In a speech at the forum, Faiq Zidan, President of the Supreme Judicial Council, asserted that "Iraq can play a major role in the politics of the Middle East."

"The constitution is the basis for managing the country and the main key to solving problems," Zidan stated.

He argued that to protect sovereignty and the rule of law, "foreign interference must be prevented." Zidan listed the requirements for a stable Iraq: "The transfer of power should be within the framework of the constitution and respect for the law. Common interests should prevail over ideological conflicts, and the trust between the government and the citizen should be strengthened."

He added that "administrative reform, combating terrorism, strengthening the economic and energy infrastructure, and consolidating the pillars of stability" will all lead to a stronger Iraq.

Zidan concluded his speech with a firm defense of the judiciary's role. "The Iraqi court has proven that it has the ability to face challenges and can, within the framework of the constitution, perform its duties impartially as a factor of stability for the state," he said.

These significant announcements took place at the MEPS 2025 forum at the American University of Kurdistan. The annual conference has become a premier platform for addressing the region's political and economic challenges, attracting global leaders and serving as a critical venue for high-stakes negotiations on Iraq's future in the post-election period.