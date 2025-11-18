Sovereignty Alliance leader: Sykes-Picot Was Against the Interests of the Region's People

At MEPS 2025, Khamis al-Khanjar denounced Sykes-Picot, demanded justice for Kurds and Palestinians and the return of IDPs, and confirmed his alliance will meet with the KDP to discuss forming the new Iraqi government.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Redrawing the map of the Middle East according to external visions, without considering the interests of its people, is doomed to fail and leads to constant chaos and problems, Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar declared in a speech at the MEPS 2025 forum on Tuesday.

He argued that the Sykes-Picot Agreement violated the rights of the people of the region and became a source of continuous instability and turmoil in the Middle East.

Khanjar asserted that "the terrorist group ISIS, under the name of establishing an Islamic state, attacked the region, and this was part of the colonialist policy to divide the Middle East and continue the problems and crises."

He stressed that stability will never be achieved in the Middle East "without taking into account religious, sectarian, and national interests." Khanjar called for the major problems of the region to be resolved justly, such as "the issue of the Palestinian people within the framework of a two-state solution, as well as resolving the issue of the Kurdish people in all the countries where Kurds live."

Outlining the demands of the Sunni component for a strong and united Iraq, Khanjar said, "All parties must abide by the constitution. All components of Iraq must participate fairly in the government." He added, "We demand the immediate return of our displaced people to their cities and villages, the disclosure of the fate of our disappeared, and the release of innocent prisoners."

In his concluding remarks, Khanjar condemned foreign interference, stating, "Some countries, in the interest of their armed groups and contrary to the interests of our people, interfere in the internal affairs of our country, which must be prevented."

Speaking exclusively to Kurdistan24 correspondent Iman Darbas at the MEPS forum, Khamis al-Khanjar confirmed his alliance would be meeting with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to discuss the formation of the new Iraqi government.

Expressing his admiration for Kurdistan and its people, he described Duhok as a "calm and very beautiful city."

Khanjar called the MEPS forum "one of the most important scientific forums in Iraq for identifying a correct vision for the future of the region," and emphasized that its research and recommendations will be very important for solving the problems of the region and the Middle East.

Regarding the formation of the next government, he acknowledged the existence of major challenges. "We are in discussions with the parties for this purpose," he said, noting the closeness between his alliance and the KDP. "We will meet to discuss this issue."

Khanjar concluded by highlighting the KDP's political strength, stating that its large number of votes "has made the party an influential and key player in the Iraqi political process," which he believes "will have a positive impact on the formation of the next Iraqi government."

Khanjar's speech and interview took place at the MEPS 2025 forum, an annual conference held at the American University of Kurdistan. The event has emerged as one of the Middle East’s most important platforms for addressing political, security, and economic challenges, attracting heads of state, prime ministers, and global experts. The forum serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics, particularly in the post-election period, and showcases the Kurdistan Region’s central role as a stabilizing partner in regional dialogues.