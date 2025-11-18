Hoshyar Zebari: Iraq Must Not Be an Annex to Any Country

At MEPS 2025, Hoshyar Zebari argued Iraq must have a sovereign foreign policy and not be an annex to any nation. He called for government control of militias and praised the peace process in Turkey as the only path to a solution for the Kurdish issue.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq must pursue a policy of self-reliance and not be an annex to any other country's foreign policy, former Iraqi Foreign Minister and diplomat Hoshyar Zebari said on Tuesday. "The country must have confidence in itself and not look to its right and left when making decisions," he stressed.

Speaking on a panel at the MEPS 2025 forum, Zebari reflected on the region's recent volatility. "Last year, no one believed that all these events would happen in one year and shake the Middle East in this way," he said.

Zebari warned that significant challenges remain for Iraq. "There are very big challenges in front of Iraq, and I think it is not over and has not been stopped. At any moment, it is possible for a storm to re-emerge," he stated.

One of the key internal challenges, he noted, is the presence of "unofficial forces (militias)." He argued that "the government must control them and bring them under the umbrella of the Ministry of Defense." He also identified the weakness of state institutions as another destabilizing factor.

In contrast, Zebari highlighted the policy of the Kurdistan Region. "We have tried to be a force for stability and a bridge between Baghdad and neighboring countries, and we have proposed this to the international community, in which direction the government should work," he said.

On foreign policy, Zebari was adamant about the need for sovereignty. "Any country that wants to have value and be respected must have its own policy and follow it, not be an annex to the policies of other countries," he declared. "Iraq must adhere to this principle. Although it needs to have good relations with its neighbors, it does not need to be a follower of any country. Rather, Iraq's focus should primarily be on the Arab countries."

Turning to the peace process in Turkey, Zebari called it "the best progress Turkey has achieved," noting that "it is good that all the political components of Turkey support this process."

"The peace process has made the position of the Kurds much stronger," he added. "As President Barzani has said many times before, peace is the only solution, and the Kurdish issue cannot be solved by weapons alone. In the end, there must be dialogue." He extended this principle to Syrian Kurdistan, saying, "We have the same position regarding Rojava and we supported them to enter the new Syrian regime."

Zebari's remarks were delivered at the MEPS forum, an annual conference held at the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok. The event has emerged as one of the Middle East’s most important platforms for addressing political, security, and governance challenges, attracting heads of state, prime ministers, and global experts.

The conference is known for its in-depth discussions on regional stability and serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics. It showcases the Kurdistan Region's role as a reliable and stabilizing partner, capable of hosting world-class policy discussions and reaffirming its central role in shaping future dialogues across the Middle East.