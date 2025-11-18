PM Masrour Barzani and Ammar al-Hakim Stress Constitutional Solutions to Erbil-Baghdad Issues

PM Masrour Barzani and Ammar al-Hakim met at the MEPS forum in Duhok to discuss Iraq's post-election government formation. They agreed on the need to resolve Erbil-Baghdad issues based on the constitution and existing agreements.

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the National Wisdom Movement, on Tuesday in Duhok, where they emphasized the importance of resolving outstanding issues based on the constitution.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum.

During their discussion, they exchanged views on the general situation in Iraq following the recent parliamentary elections. They also covered the ongoing efforts and talks among political parties to form the new cabinet of the federal government.

A key point of agreement was the importance of resolving the issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government on the basis of the constitution and existing agreements.

The meeting between Prime Minister Barzani and al-Hakim is part of a series of crucial political dialogues taking place at the MEPS 2025 forum. The annual event, held at the American University of Kurdistan, has become a primary venue for shaping Iraq’s political future in the wake of the recent elections.

The conference attracts heads of state, prime ministers, and top political figures from across Iraq and the world, making it an ideal platform for high-stakes negotiations. It serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics and underscores the Kurdistan Region’s role as a reliable and stabilizing partner capable of hosting world-class policy discussions. As the forum continues, participants are expected to explore new avenues for cooperation and reaffirm the Region's central role in shaping future dialogues across the Middle East.