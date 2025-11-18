PM Masrour Barzani, Faiq Zidan Discuss Formation of New Federal Cabinet

PM Masrour Barzani received Judge Faiq Zidan in Duhok to discuss forming a service-oriented Iraqi government. They stressed constitutional implementation, protecting the KRG's entity, and the crucial need to establish a Federal Council.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received the President of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidan, on the sidelines of MEPS 2025, in Duhok on Tuesday to discuss the formation of the new federal government cabinet.

The meeting focused on the general situation in Iraq following the parliamentary elections, as well as the ongoing efforts and discussions to form the next federal cabinet.

Both leaders agreed on the need to form a service-oriented government that ensures political stability in Iraq and protects the rights of all its components.

Another key part of their discussion was the importance of developing cooperation and coordination between both sides to implement the constitution, resolve outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, and protect the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan Region.

They also reaffirmed the necessity and importance of establishing a Federal Council to protect the balance of power and the rights of the region and the provinces.

The meeting between Prime Minister Barzani and Judge Zidan is one of several high-level political discussions taking place in Duhok this week, as the city hosts the sixth annual Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum.

The forum, organized annually by the American University of Kurdistan, has emerged as one of the region's most important platforms for addressing political, security, and economic challenges. It attracts heads of state, prime ministers, diplomats, and global experts.

The MEPS forum serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics, particularly in the post-election period. By bringing together top officials from the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, the conference showcases the Region's role as a stabilizing partner and a central hub for the dialogues that will shape the future of Iraq.