Kurdistan Region, Federal Prime Ministers Meet in Duhok, Reaffirm Salary Agreement

PMs Barzani and al-Sudani met in Duhok, confirming the Kurdistan Region's salaries will be paid. Al-Sudani also told Kurdistan24 there will be no challenges to forming a new government, stressing national consensus.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met with the Federal Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, in Duhok on Tuesday to discuss the recent election results and crucial financial agreements between Erbil and Baghdad.

On the sidelines of MEPS 2025, both leaders congratulated each other on the successful outcome of the Iraqi Council of Representatives elections, expressing hope that it marks the beginning of a new era of stability and improved public services for the country.

A key focus of the discussion was the provision of salaries and financial dues for the Kurdistan Region. Prime Minister al-Sudani reiterated that the salaries for the current year will be paid according to existing agreements. He further affirmed that for the upcoming year's budget, the Kurdistan Region will receive its share within the framework of the federal general budget.

In an exclusive statement to Kurdistan24 correspondent Iman Darbas at the sixth annual Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum, Prime Minister al-Sudani provided further assurances.

"We have resolved many salary issues, and the salaries will be continuous," he stated.

Regarding the formation of a new government following the elections, al-Sudani was optimistic. "God willing, there will be no challenges in the way of forming the new Iraqi government," he told Kurdistan24. "There is a national consensus and understanding to implement the election outcomes as soon as possible."

He added, "Our agreement is based on balance, partnership, and consensus, and we have no other alternative; this will continue."

Prime Minister al-Sudani also commented on his visit to Duhok, noting it was his first time in the city. He said he was impressed by its natural beauty and pleasant atmosphere.

MEPS 2025 Forum in Duhok

The meeting took place during the MEPS Forum 2025, which has emerged as one of the Middle East’s most important platforms for addressing political, security, economic, and governance challenges.

Organized annually at the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok, the forum attracts heads of state, prime ministers, diplomats, and global experts to engage in open discussions on regional stability, counterterrorism, economic diversification, and energy transitions.

The conference serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics and highlights the Kurdistan Region’s role as a stabilizing partner. By consistently convening high-level leaders, the forum showcases the Kurdistan Region as a secure and dynamic environment for world-class policy discussions while promoting investment and cultural visibility.

As the forum continues through Nov. 19, participants are expected to explore new avenues for cooperation, reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s central role in shaping future dialogues across the Middle East.