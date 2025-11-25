US-Russia Talks Resume in Abu Dhabi as Ukraine, Europe Brace for Escalating Conflict

Amid renewed missile and drone attacks, Washington pushes a revised peace plan with Kyiv while Russian strikes intensify across Ukraine and neighboring airspace.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll met with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi on Monday, marking a previously undisclosed round of talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, U.S. and British media reported Tuesday. The discussions are set to continue, following earlier meetings in Geneva between U.S. and Ukrainian officials focused on refining a peace proposal.

The Financial Times reported that Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, attended the talks, though Russian officials participating were not publicly named. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment, stating only that Russian authorities were monitoring media reports.

Ukraine is pushing for a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump later this week to advance negotiations.

“We look forward to organizing a visit by the President of Ukraine to the United States at the earliest possible date in November,” said Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s security council.

Heightened military activity has spilled across borders. Romania and Moldova reported drone incursions on Tuesday following a night of Russian air strikes in Ukraine.

Romanian authorities scrambled Eurofighter Typhoon and F-16 jets after drones crossed into Tulcea County from Ukraine, while Moldovan police evacuated a village after drone fragments fell on a house near the Floresti district.

Such violations have become increasingly frequent since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, highlighting the regional implications of the conflict.

Overnight Russian missile and drone attacks killed six people in Kyiv, with three additional fatalities in Russia’s Rostov region from Ukrainian strikes, authorities said.

Ukrainian officials described the Russian offensive as a “terrorist response” to the U.S. peace plan, which initially gave Kyiv until November 27 to respond.

Kyiv’s local administration reported deaths and injuries in multiple districts, including Svyatoshynsky and Dniprovsky, while Russia’s defense ministry claimed it intercepted 249 Ukrainian drones, one of the highest figures reported in the conflict.

The U.S. initially bypassed European partners in proposing a 28-point plan for ending the war, which was criticized for demanding substantial concessions from Ukraine, including territorial cessions and military reductions.

In response, Ukrainian, American, and European officials met in Geneva over the weekend to refine the plan, producing an “updated and refined peace framework” that Kyiv says upholds its sovereignty.

European leaders remain cautious. French President Emmanuel Macron warned against any “capitulation” by Kyiv, stressing that only Ukraine can decide on acceptable territorial concessions. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said achieving a deal by November 27 would be “lengthy” and challenging.

The White House defended its approach, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt asserting that the U.S. is engaging both sides equally in seeking an end to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Zelensky emphasized the persistence of Russian pressure on Kyiv. Amid diplomatic efforts, Ukraine faces a complex balancing act: engaging in talks with Washington and Russia, while responding to renewed military strikes and ensuring support from European partners.

The conflict continues to exact a heavy toll. Russia occupies approximately a fifth of Ukrainian territory, much of it devastated by years of fighting, with tens of thousands of military and civilian casualties since February 2022.

As the Geneva talks progress and Abu Dhabi meetings resume, Ukraine, the United States, and their European allies are navigating a tense diplomatic landscape where military escalation and political negotiations remain closely intertwined.