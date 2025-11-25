PM Barzani Welcomes New UAE Consul General, Underscoring Strong Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated al-Shihi on assuming his post and reaffirmed the KRG’s full support for his diplomatic mission.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday welcomed Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Suleiman al-Shihi, the newly appointed Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), during an official meeting in Erbil, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated al-Shihi on assuming his post and reaffirmed the KRG’s full support for his diplomatic mission. He emphasized the deep and long-standing relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE, noting that Erbil looks forward to further enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

For his part, Consul General al-Shihi expressed his pleasure at beginning his duties in the Kurdistan Region and conveyed the greetings of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the Prime Minister. He also underscored the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding engagement with the Kurdistan Region.

The UAE is one of the Kurdistan Region's largest trading partners, with over 120 Emirati companies operating there, including 15 large ones. Total direct investment from the UAE exceeds $3.3 billion, with an additional $420 million in joint ventures. This investment has created over 150,000 jobs in the past four years.

The UAE was among the first Gulf states to establish a strong presence in the Kurdistan Region, opening a consulate in Erbil in 2012, which has since become a focal point for deepening bilateral ties.