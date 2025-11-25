PM Barzani, Dutch Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties, Peshmerga Reform, and Women’s Rights

The talks also addressed the Netherlands’ continued support for unifying the Peshmerga forces and implementing key reforms within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs—an area in which the Dutch government has been an active partner.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Tuesday with Dutch Ambassador to Iraq Janet Alberda to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and advancing ongoing reform efforts, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Adrian Eiselstein, the Consul General of the Netherlands in the Kurdistan Region, also attended the meeting.

Ambassador Alberda emphasized her country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Kurdistan Region, noting the presence of a delegation of Dutch businessmen and entrepreneurs currently visiting Erbil to explore opportunities for investment and partnership.

The talks also addressed the Netherlands’ continued support for unifying the Peshmerga forces and implementing key reforms within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs—an area in which the Dutch government has been an active partner.

Marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, both sides highlighted the need to promote women’s rights and strengthen efforts to combat all forms of violence and discrimination against women.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands to deepen cooperation across the security, economic, and human rights sectors.

Although the Kurdistan Region has no representation in the Netherlands, the Netherlands has maintained a consulate general in Erbil since 2012. The Netherlands has a military presence in the Kurdistan Region and has provided humanitarian aid to the area.

Additionally, the Netherlands contributed €250,000 in 2017 to support reforms in the Kurdish economy. In August 2016, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the Kurdistan Region, where he met with high-ranking Kurdish officials and deployed Dutch soldiers.