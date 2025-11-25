U.S. Envoy Mark Savaya Calls for Essential Iraqi Reforms

U.S. Special Envoy Mark Savaya reaffirmed Washington's support for Iraq's legitimate security institutions and called for "essential reforms" to strengthen sovereignty. He noted American companies have supplied billions in equipment to support stability efforts.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Special Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya reaffirmed Washington’s support for Iraq’s legitimate security institutions, calling for “essential reforms” to strengthen the country’s stability and sovereignty.

Savaya wrote in a post on X that the United States has “long supported Iraq’s legitimate security institutions,” noting that joint efforts against ISIS, the fight against malign influence, and broader regional stabilization efforts have achieved tangible progress. However, he emphasized that Iraq still needs “essential reforms,” adding that American companies—having supplied billions of dollars in advanced equipment and support—remain key partners in strengthening the country’s security and sovereignty.

His statement arrives amid a wave of speculation surrounding his position. A senior White House official told Kurdistan24 that reports about Savaya’s dismissal were entirely unfounded, describing them as “baseless and inaccurate.” The official stressed that Washington rejects all such claims, confirming that Savaya continues to serve as President Donald Trump’s envoy to Iraq.

Savaya, for his part, issued a direct message addressing the rumors, affirming his intention to visit Iraq soon. He praised the significant progress achieved over the past three years and highlighted that the United States is closely monitoring the formation of Iraq’s new government. He made clear that Washington “will not accept or permit any outside interference” in shaping the country’s next leadership.

The statements follow President Trump’s reaffirmation of support on Oct. 20, 2025, when he publicly congratulated Savaya and highlighted his regional expertise. Trump praised Savaya’s contributions during the Michigan campaign and emphasized his value in advancing U.S. interests in Iraq.

These assurances coincide with Washington’s expanding engagement in Iraq. On November 7, Savaya reiterated the U.S. commitment to supporting Baghdad’s development into a “strong, independent, and militia-free state.” He commended the resilience of the Iraqi people, calling them the nation’s greatest resource, and urged continued momentum as Iraq approaches a pivotal phase in its democratic process.

Savaya also welcomed the Iraq–Turkey water management agreement signed on November 3, describing it as a milestone for regional cooperation. The accord comes at a time of deepening environmental stress in Iraq, as water levels continue to decline. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has warned that reservoirs are “rapidly drying up,” and United Nations estimates suggest that at least seven million Iraqis already face severe water shortages.

The ongoing water crisis has heavily impacted the southern marshlands—once a UNESCO World Heritage Site—where shrinking water levels have devastated agriculture, fishing, and buffalo herding. Savaya’s endorsement of the agreement reflects Washington’s broader vision of helping Iraq confront structural challenges, from water management to governance, while reducing the influence of foreign-backed armed groups.

With rumors now firmly dismissed, Washington reaffirmed its commitment to Iraq’s sovereignty, stability, and the strengthening of state institutions free from militia influence—principles that continue to guide its partnership with Baghdad.