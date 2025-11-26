What If Romeo and Juliet Lived? Kurdish Troupe Captivates Ankara with Comedic Sequel

Amed City Theater presented a comedic adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet" at Ankara's International Theater Festival, imagining if the lovers survived their family feud. The Kurdish troupe's performance received strong audience reception.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – As part of the 28th Ankara International Theater Festival, Amed City Theater captivated audiences in the Turkish capital with its new interpretation of “Romeo and Juliet”, presenting a fresh and comedic take on the global classic amid remarkable public turnout.

The festival continues to showcase a broad lineup of local and international theater troupes, with Amed City Theater standing out as one of this year’s most notable participants.

Kurdish artists delivered a creative reimagining of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, posing a playful hypothetical question: What if the two lovers never died? How would their marriage and family life unfold under the weight of ongoing family conflict?

In a statement to Kurdistan24, director and stage actor Ozcan Atesh explained that the team approached the story through parody.

Atesh said:

“Everyone knows the story of Romeo and Juliet, but what we presented is an adapted version. We imagined that they survived, got married, had children, and continued to face their families’ unresolved disputes. We turned the concept into a comedic form, and we are planning a wide performance tour in the future.”

Stage actress Nursen Adigozal expressed her delight with the overwhelmingly positive feedback, noting that the troupe deliberately chose the festival as the premiere of their new season.

Adigozal said:

“It felt different and special. The audience interacted with great warmth, especially as they enjoy comedic works. Our visit to Ankara as the Amed City Theater team, after a long absence, brought us renewed excitement.”

The performance received strong praise from attendees in Ankara. Rozan Osman, one of the spectators, shared her impressions, saying:

“It was a very beautiful play. The presence of Kurdish art—whether theater or music—in Ankara, and the increase of such events, is very positive and very important for us.”

The 28th edition of the Ankara International Theater Festival will continue until December 1, featuring 28 diverse theatrical productions.