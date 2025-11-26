Chinese Consul General Hails Kurdistan as "Promising" Investment Hub

China's Consul General in Erbil Liu Jun praised the KRG's support for Chinese companies during the Golden Technology 2 foundation ceremony, noting Transsion's mobile phone plant has created 100+ jobs and will expand with three new production lines.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) In a milestone reflecting the Kurdistan Region’s accelerating shift toward technological self-sufficiency, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani laid the foundation stone on Wednesday for the second phase of Golden Technology 2, a major manufacturing facility dedicated to producing mobile phones and electronic devices.

The ceremony underscored the project's international dimension, with Liu Jun, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Erbil, delivering a detailed address. He highlighted the depth of China-Kurdistan Region cooperation and specifically praised the joint venture between the ZMC group and the Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion, marking a significant step in the Region's industrial development.

“First, I extend my congratulations to ZMC and Transsion on their successful cooperation,” Liu said, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the Kurdistan Regional Government for the continuous support and guidance provided to Chinese companies over the years.

The Consul General noted that since Transsion’s assembly plant began operating last year, it has established a full manufacturing chain that includes assembly, testing, and packaging — marking the first localized production of a Chinese mobile phone brand anywhere in Iraq and creating more than 100 local jobs. He added that the second phase will introduce three new production lines, generating 300 to 400 additional employment opportunities, which he described as “a great achievement.”

Liu said the project demonstrates the commitment of Chinese companies to contribute to the local economy, integrate into regional development, and build a model for industrial upgrading and extended value chains in the Kurdistan Region.

He also referenced last month’s Fourth Plenary Session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee in Beijing, noting that China has accelerated efforts to build a modern industrial system over the past five years, emphasizing technological innovation, digital economy growth, and smart manufacturing.

“Despite attempts by some to cut off technology exchange with China, our economy continues to grow with strong momentum,” he said, adding that China is making “solid progress toward greater self-reliance and strength” in science, technology, and industrial development.

Liu stressed that China’s next Five-Year Plan prioritizes upgraded manufacturing capabilities and deeper Belt and Road cooperation. “China will continue to strengthen collaborations with our partners in the Kurdistan Region, in Iraq, and in many other developing countries,” he said, reiterating that Beijing pursues cooperation, equality, and mutual benefit.

He described the Kurdistan Region as “a promising place for foreign investment,” noting the significant contribution of Chinese companies to construction materials and cement production, with the Region’s cement capacity now accounting for more than half of Iraq’s national total. He added that Chinese investors can play an even larger role in sectors such as solar energy, advanced manufacturing, and AI technology.

The Consul General concluded by wishing success to the Golden Technology 2 project and reaffirmed that the Chinese Consulate would continue encouraging more Chinese companies to invest in the Kurdistan Region.

The launch of the second phase of Golden Technology 2 comes at a critical moment as the Kurdistan Region accelerates its long-term strategy to diversify the economy after years of reliance on oil revenues and protracted budgetary disputes with Baghdad.

Over the past three years, the KRG has prioritized technology, data infrastructure, manufacturing, and local industry, viewing them as strategic sectors capable of boosting exports, generating employment, and reducing dependency on imports. This policy shift has turned Erbil and Duhok into growing hubs for emerging industries, including data centers, software development, cybersecurity services, smart-card manufacturing, and locally assembled electronics.

The Kurdistan Region’s Investment Board reports that more than a dozen technology-related projects have been licensed since 2023, supported by tax incentives, streamlined registration procedures, and a young, skilled workforce.

The expansion of mobile device manufacturing reflects these broader economic trends. The facility aims not only to meet domestic demand but also to export Kurdistani-assembled devices to markets in the Middle East and North Africa — a development that enhances the Region’s standing in regional technology supply chains.

Economists argue that such projects represent a measurable shift in the Kurdistan Region’s economic structure: from a consumption-centered market importing the vast majority of its electronics to a production-focused, export-oriented model that strengthens long-term economic resilience.

As Golden Technology 2 moves forward, officials emphasize that the objective is to position the Kurdistan Region as a regional hub for manufacturing and innovation, leveraging strategic international partnerships and a capable workforce to drive a new chapter of sustainable economic growth.