KRG Suspends Gas Exports to Power Plants After Drone Attack on Khor Mor Gas Field

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Wednesday that it has halted gas exports to power plants across the Kurdistan Region following a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaimani province.

In a joint statement, the KRG Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity said specialized teams are in direct communication with Dana Gas, the operator of the field, to assess the impact of the incident and begin efforts to restore normal operations.

The ministries noted that the temporary suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure safety and to evaluate any potential damage caused by the attack. They emphasized that work is underway to stabilize the situation and resume gas supply to power stations as soon as possible.

Khor Mor, one of the most critical energy facilities in the Kurdistan Region, has been targeted several times in recent years, raising concerns about the security of vital infrastructure and the stability of electricity production.

Umed Ahmad, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity, informed Kurdistan24 that the recent attack on Khor Mor gas field will result in an 80% reduction of electricity supply to the Kurdistan Region.

The KRG said further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

#BREAKING: A drone has struck the Khor Mor gas field in the Sulaimani province pic.twitter.com/w5IOUGkhDr — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) November 26, 2025

Updated at 12:46...