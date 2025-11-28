KRG Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani Says Energy Infrastructure Attack “Will Not Halt Progress”

KRG Spokesperson Hawramani condemns the 11th drone attack on Khor Mor, demanding federal action and vowing that "light will triumph over darkness."

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Following a severe drone assault on the region's critical energy infrastructure late Wednesday night, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has issued a resolute message of defiance, declaring that the region’s progress will not be halted by acts of terror. Peshawa Hawramani, the spokesperson for the KRG, confirmed on Thursday that the strike on the Khor Mor gas field marked the eleventh time the facility has been targeted by hostile drones, an escalation that resulted in significant damage to a gas reservoir and the subsequent suspension of power generation supplies.

Despite the material destruction, the government maintains that the will of the Kurdish nation for construction far exceeds the "destructive desire of the obscurantists."

The attack, which occurred late on the night of Wednesday, November 26, 2025, struck the Khor Mor gas field in the Chamchamal district, a vital hub for the Kurdistan Region’s energy production.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Hawramani provided a grim assessment of the physical toll the strike had taken on the facility.

He revealed that the drone impact had caused severe damage to a gas reservoir, necessitating an immediate halt to operations to ensure safety and prevent further catastrophe. Consequently, early on Thursday morning, the Ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources issued a joint statement confirming that all gas exports to power stations had been suspended, leading to a disruption in the electricity supply across the region.

In his official announcement, Hawramani detailed the government's immediate mobilization in response to the crisis. Specialized teams from the Kurdistan Regional Government have been deployed to the site and have been engaged in a comprehensive assessment of the situation throughout the day since the incident occurred.

While the full extent of the timeline for repairs remains under review, the spokesperson indicated that a clearer picture regarding the normalization of electricity production levels would emerge by Friday.

He offered assurances to the public that the government is committed to a relentless recovery effort, pledging to work day and night to raise the level of electricity production back to standard capacity as swiftly as possible.

Beyond the technical recovery, the KRG has directed a pointed diplomatic demand toward Baghdad. Hawramani emphasized that the frequency of these assaults—now totaling eleven distinct attacks—requires immediate and decisive intervention from the federal authorities.

The spokesperson insisted that a guarantee must be given by the federal government that such acts will not be repeated. Furthermore, he demanded that the security apparatus identify not only the direct perpetrators of the strike but also the parties supporting them, urging that they be subjected to the harshest possible legal punishments to establish a deterrent against future aggression.

Despite the recurring security challenges facing the energy sector, the Kurdistan Regional Government reiterated its refusal to be intimidated or deterred from its developmental goals.

In a powerful statement on the resilience of the administration and the people, Hawramani stressed that the KRG will not back down from its major projects and works.

Framing the conflict as a struggle between progress and regression, he declared that the region's future would not be destroyed by "cowardly acts," asserting that "light will triumph over darkness."

He concluded his remarks by affirming that the collective will and dream of the nation for construction is far greater and more enduring than the destructive intentions of those seeking to destabilize the region.