Khor Mor Strikes Are ‘Revenge on Progress,’ Senior Kurdish Politician Warns

Mala Bakhtiar condemns the Khor Mor attack as a strike against Kurdistan's progress, while Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw vows resilience and success.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a sharp rebuke of the forces destabilizing the region's energy security, prominent Kurdish politician Mala Bakhtiar has characterized the recent drone assault on the Khor Mor gas field not merely as a security breach, but as a calculated strategic attempt by adversaries to halt the progress of the Kurdistan Region.

In his statement following the incident that has disrupted the region's power generation, Bakhtiar issued a stern warning that these targeted strikes constitute a direct violation of the constitution and the fundamental rights of citizens, acts he argues are aimed explicitly at striking the political and economic stability of the Kurdistan Region.

In a comprehensive message reacting to the attack, Bakhtiar underscored the critical role of the Khor Mor facility, describing it as the main source of energy and light not only for the Kurdistan Region but also for the neighboring provinces.

Consequently, he argued that the repetition of such hostilities is a clear and flagrant aggression against the lives and well-being of the general population.

In his assessment, the recent attainment of 24-hour electricity provision stands as the single greatest service achievement since the Kurdish uprising.

“The greatest achievement of the people of Kurdistan after the Uprising has been 24-hour electricity. Our enemies despise service, progress, and political and economic stability — and that is why they launch repeated attacks on Khor Mor,” the statement read.

It is precisely this success that has drawn the ire of adversaries, who, according to Bakhtiar, intentionally seek to take revenge on these advancements. By striking this strategic project, these actors aim to sever the artery of the economy and disrupt the comfort and daily lives of the citizens.

The politician also directed significant criticism toward the judicial and security response to previous incidents, pointing to a cycle of violence fueled by a lack of accountability.

He expressed surprise and deep concern that, despite the passage of several years and a series of attacks of this nature, the perpetrators of these crimes have yet to be arrested or brought to justice.

Bakhtiar identified this failure to punish those responsible as a major reason for the recurrence of the situation, arguing that ongoing impunity has emboldened criminals to continue their attacks on national infrastructure without fear of consequence.

Amidst these condemnations, Omed Khoshnaw, the Governor of Erbil, projected a message of resilience and government mobilization from the capital.

Addressing the crisis on Thursday, Khoshnaw extended his gratitude to the public and security forces, thanking everyone who has "stood like an unyielding mountain" against the efforts of ill-wishers and enemies seeking to destabilize the region.

The Governor provided assurances that the Kurdistan Regional Government is actively engaged at all levels to overcome this undesirable situation.

He expressed confidence in the administration's ability to manage the crisis, stating firmly, "Be sure that we have succeeded and will succeed as always."

Khoshnaw highlighted the intense level of coordination occurring behind the scenes to restore normalcy.

He noted that throughout the day he remained in direct communication with relevant authorities, and specifically with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, to coordinate the response.

He reiterated that the situation would be resolved and that the region would emerge successful, as it has in previous instances.

The coordinated political and administrative responses follow the recent attack on Wednesday that targeted the Khor Mor gas field in the Chamchamal district.

As a result of the strike, gas production at the field and gas exports to all power stations were immediately suspended.

Early Thursday morning, the Ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources issued a joint statement confirming that the attack had necessitated a total halt in gas exports to power stations, triggering the current energy disruption that officials are racing to rectify.