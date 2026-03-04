Israel Announces 600 Iranian Military Sites Struck, 47 IRGC Commanders Killed in "Operation Roaring Lion"

Israel says it struck 600 Iranian military sites, killed 47 IRGC commanders, and intercepted 50 drones in "Operation Roaring Lion." The US added that nearly 2,000 targets have been hit and Iranian air defenses are "severely degraded."

19 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that it has struck 600 Iranian military sites as part of its ongoing operation dubbed “Operation Lion’s Roar,” describing it as the largest simultaneous aerial assault in its military history.

According to official data released by the Israeli military, the operation was carried out between Feb. 28 and Tuesday. The Israeli Air Force conducted what it described as the largest coordinated airstrike in its history, with the participation of 200 fighter jets.

Within the first 24 hours alone, 700 combat sorties were flown, during which Israeli forces said they established control over Tehran’s airspace.

The IDF reported that 47 senior commanders and high-ranking officials affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed during the operation. It added that 600 military sites were rendered inoperable, including more than 150 ballistic missile launch platforms and 200 air defense systems.

The statement further noted that 60 airstrikes were carried out against missile facilities in western Iran.

In addition, the Israeli military said it intercepted more than 50 Iranian drones that had been launched toward Israel, destroying them before they reached their intended targets.

The Israeli announcement comes as hostilities intensify under the broader US-led campaign known as “Operation Epic Fury.”

The commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, said Iran has launched more than 2,500 missiles and drones since the start of the operation.

In a video statement, Cooper said the campaign has entered its fourth day and described it as the largest US military buildup in the Middle East in a generation.

According to CENTCOM, US and Israeli forces have struck nearly 2,000 military targets inside Iran in less than 100 hours, using more than 2,000 munitions. The operation involves over 50,000 US troops, 200 fighter aircraft, two aircraft carriers, and strategic bombers including the B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, and B-52 Stratofortress.

Cooper said Iranian air defenses have been “severely degraded,” with hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones destroyed. He also claimed that 17 Iranian naval vessels have been sunk, including what he described as the country’s most operational submarine, adding that no Iranian ships are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, or the Gulf of Oman.

Despite ongoing Iranian retaliation, including more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones launched since the start of the operation, Cooper said Iran’s ability to strike US forces and their partners is declining, while US combat capabilities in the region continue to expand.

“Our overall operational assessment is that we are ahead of our game plan,” he said, emphasizing that the mission remains focused on eliminating Iran’s capacity to threaten US forces and allies across the region.