Israeli Family Demands Return of Last Gaza Hostage’s Remains Before Next Ceasefire Phase

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The parents of Ran “Rani” Gvili, the last remaining hostage in Gaza, say Israel must secure the return of their son’s body before moving into the second phase of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, insisting that the militant group should not be allowed to delay or evade its commitments.

For more than two years, Talik and Itzik Gvili have waited for clarity and closure after their son was taken into Gaza on October 7, 2023 — the day Hamas launched its unprecedented assault on southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and abducting 251 others.

Israeli officials described Gvili, a 24-year-old officer in the elite Yasam police unit, as one of the many first responders who fought to protect civilians as Hamas gunmen swept through Israeli communities.

“He fought until the last bullet,” his mother, Talik, told AFP at their home in Meitar, near the Gaza border. “From everyone we speak to, we’re getting the promise that they won’t move to the second phase until they bring Rani back. We are really, really hoping this is what will happen.”

Demands for Accountability

Under the US-sponsored ceasefire plan that entered into force on October 10, Hamas pledged to return all 48 remaining hostages it held at the time, including the bodies of those killed in captivity.

Of those, militants have returned 47. Israeli authorities informed the Gvili family in January 2024 that Ran had not survived his injuries after being shot during the fighting at Alumim kibbutz — yet the family still holds on to a “tiny glimmer of hope.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he expects the second phase of the truce to begin soon, stressing that all living hostages and the remains of the deceased must be returned beforehand, in line with the agreement.

The next stage would involve the disarmament of Hamas, the continued withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the deployment of an international stabilization force as part of a transitional arrangement for Gaza.

Israeli officials say ensuring Hamas fully complies with the terms of the agreement is essential to preventing the group — designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, and the European Union — from exploiting the ceasefire to regroup or gain political leverage.

A Symbol of Sacrifice

In Meitar and across nearby Negev communities, Ran Gvili’s image has become a symbol of Israeli resilience.

Posters, roundabouts, and homes display his portrait with the words “Hero of Israel” beneath it. The family keeps his memory alive through stories that underscore his instinct to protect others.

“He ran to help, to save people,” his father, Itzik, said, wearing a shirt with his son’s picture. “Even though he was already injured before October 7. But that was Rani — always running forward, the first to help and the first to jump in.”

On the morning of the attack, Gvili was on medical leave, awaiting surgery on a shoulder injury. When he realized the scale of the assault, he grabbed his personal firearm and rushed toward the fighting.

Soldiers and officers who were with him say he stood his ground at the entrance to Alumim kibbutz, engaging Hamas militants before being shot, wounded, and dragged into Gaza.

A Family’s Pain — and Resolve

The Gvilis say they did not choose to become the last family awaiting the return of a hostage, but they are determined to see Israel follow through on its promise to bring Ran home.

“In a way, it fits him — to be the one to stay behind,” Talik said. “Someone has to be the last, and it ended up being our family.”

For many Israelis, the Gvili family’s plea underscores a broader national demand: that Hamas, responsible for the deadliest day in Israel’s history, must not be permitted to retain even symbolic leverage as the ceasefire process progresses.

As the government weighs its next steps, the parents of the fallen officer say their message remains simple and unwavering: first bring Ran home — then move forward.