JCC Preliminary Report Details Widespread Flood Damage Across Kurdistan

The KRG's Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC) reports flash floods killed two in Chamchamal and a child in Kirkuk, with widespread damage to infrastructure across Sulaimani and Garmiyan from heavy rainfall.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC) of the Kurdistan Region’s Interior Ministry released a preliminary report on Tuesday detailing the scale of damage caused by two days of heavy rainfall that triggered flash floods across several provinces.

According to the assessment, the rainfall caused the most severe damage in Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk, resulting in multiple casualties, widespread flooding, and significant infrastructure disruption.

Casualties Reported in Sulaimani and Kirkuk

The JCC confirmed that flash floods led to the deaths of two people in Chamchamal district, while one individual remains missing.

Another person suffered severe respiratory distress due to a pre-existing asthma condition triggered during the flooding.

In Kirkuk, a seven-year-old child drowned after water levels rose sharply; the body is currently at Lailan Hospital.

Erbil Province

Rainfall in Erbil on 8 December 2025 reached 25.6 mm, with no significant damage recorded.

Floodwater entered six homes in Qreitag village in the Shamamk subdistrict.

Sulaimani Province

Rainfall reached 61.3 mm on 8 December, with no initial damage.

However, on 9 December, heavy downpours flooded numerous homes and schools in the Raparin neighborhood.

In Chamchamal, Takiya, and Shorash, intense rainfall over a four-hour period (11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) caused severe flash floods.

Preliminary damage includes:

1-Two fatalities.

2-One person in critical condition due to asthma-related respiratory distress.

3-One missing person.

4-Dozens of vehicles washed away or damaged.

5-Multiple homes and neighborhoods inundated.

6-Flooding of shops and warehouses.

7-Closure of major roads linking Sulaymaniyah–Chamchamal and Kirkuk–Chamchamal, trapping hundreds at checkpoints.

8-Power and internet outages across Chamchamal district.

Duhok Province

The province recorded 23.6 mm of rainfall on 8 December, with no reported damage.

Halabja Province

Rainfall reached 54 mm, with minor disruptions due to blocked water channels but no significant damage.

Kirkuk Province

Rainfall reached 26.7 mm on 8 December, where water entered a school in the Shoraw area.

In Lailan district, floods swept away a bridge in Bayanlu village, and the Kirkuk–Lailan road remains closed.

Due to road closures, damage assessment teams have not yet been able to evaluate all affected areas.

Garmiyan Autonomous Administration

Rainfall reached 50 mm on 8 December, causing minor water accumulation quickly addressed by emergency teams.

However, the 9 December afternoon storm triggered severe flooding in Rezgari subdistrict, causing:

-Damage to shops and warehouses in Rezgari market.

-Water entering multiple homes, causing material losses.

-Closure of the Kalar–Rezgari road.

Soran Autonomous Administration

Rainfall reached 25.6 mm, accompanied by heavy snowfall in the border areas near Zait and Haji Omaran crossings.

Snowfall also covered the Sidakan mountains and extended toward Balakayati and Choman.

Falling rocks obstructed the Ali Bek–Bekhal road before being cleared by road maintenance and rapid-response teams.

A residential home collapsed in the town of Qasri in Choman district due to a landslide.

Zakho Autonomous Administration

Rainfall reached 13 mm, with no damage recorded.

The Khabor River level rose from 95 cm to 205 cm, and is under continuous monitoring by dam and water-resource teams.

Raparin Autonomous Administration

Rainfall reached 84 mm, with no casualties.

However, rising water levels in the Little Zab River flooded several homes in Haji Awa district, causing material damage.

Heavy snowfall at the Keli crossing disrupted vehicle traffic.

The JCC report highlights substantial human and material losses in several areas, especially Sulaymaniyah, Chamchamal, Kirkuk, and Garmiyan, where flash floods swept through homes, roads, and public infrastructure. Assessment teams continue to monitor conditions as authorities work to reopen roads, restore services, and assist affected residents.