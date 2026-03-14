Iran Calls Türkiye 'Friendly and Neighboring Country' Following Missile Reports

Iran denied launching a missile toward Türkiye, stressing that Ankara remains a “friendly and neighboring country” after reports of an intercepted strike near Incirlik base.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran denied reports that it launched a missile toward Turkish territory, emphasizing that Türkiye remains a friendly and neighboring country, according to an official statement issued by Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters.

In an official statement, Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters said Iranian armed forces had not directed any missile toward Türkiye under any circumstances.

The statement rejected circulating reports claiming that a missile had been launched toward Turkish territory, stressing that such claims are entirely unfounded.

Khatam al-Anbiya also reaffirmed the importance of relations between Tehran and Ankara, stating that “Türkiye is a friendly and neighboring country.”

The remarks came after Turkish media reported early Friday, that a missile attack had targeted the Incirlik military base.

According to the reports, the missile was intercepted and neutralized by air defense systems before reaching its target, eliminating the potential threat.

The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye’s main objective is to keep the country away from the escalating conflict while remaining prepared to respond to any threat targeting its territory.

“We are taking all necessary self-defense measures to prevent any threat targeting our country’s airspace,” Erdogan said during a speech on Friday.

He also stressed that Ankara has no intention of being drawn into the war unfolding between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Iran’s statement comes as regional tensions continue to rise, with multiple incidents and competing claims raising concerns about the potential expansion of the conflict.